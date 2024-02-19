The 25 best Presidents’ Day laptop deals we’ve found so far

There are loads of discounts available in this year’s Presidents’ Day laptop deals, so now’s a great time to pick up a new device if you’re due for an upgrade. We’ve gathered our favorite bargains featuring the best laptop brands, including HP, Dell, Apple, and Lenovo, so you won’t have to worry about durability and performance. Whether you need a student laptop, a work-from-home laptop, a 2-in-1 laptop, a gaming laptop, or one of the best laptops around, you’ll want to take advantage of the savings that you can get for the holiday.

Best HP laptop Presidents’ Day deals

If you go for an HP laptop, you’ll be getting a dependable device that will be able to handle your daily tasks, as long as you purchase one with specifications that will meet your needs. There are different kinds of HP laptop Presidents’ Day deals, ranging from budget-friendly devices to high-end models, and once you’ve decided what to buy, you need to hurry in completing the transaction because the discounts will end soon.

HP Laptop 17z (AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB of RAM) —

HP Laptop 15t (13th gen Intel Core i5, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM) —

HP Pavilion Laptop 15 (AMD Ryzen 7, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB of RAM) —

HP Envy x360 15t 2-in-1 (13th gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM) —

HP ZBook Power 15.6-inch G10 Mobile Workstation (13th gen Intel Core i5, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM) —

Best Dell laptop Presidents’ Day deals

Dell is one of the most popular brands in the laptop space, and its Dell XPS laptops almost always get sold out quickly when they’re offered with discounts. With the Dell XPS lineup reset, this is your last chance to get the outgoing Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17, so take advantage of these Dell laptop Presidents’ Day deals while you still can.

Dell Latitude 3140 (Intel N100, Intel UHD Graphics, 4GB of RAM) —

Dell Inspiron 15 (12th gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM) —

Dell XPS 13 (12th gen Intel Core i5, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM) —

Dell XPS 15 (13th gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM) —

Dell XPS 17 (13th gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM) —

Best Apple laptop Presidents’ Day deals

The performance of Apple’s MacBooks took a huge leap with the introduction of Apple’s own processor, the M1 chip, and succeeding generations further raised the bar. They tend to be on the expensive side though, as with all of Apple’s products, so you shouldn’t miss the savings that you can get from the Apple laptop Presidents’ Day deals that we’ve gathered below.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch (M1, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SD) —

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro, 18GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Pro, 18GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Max, 36GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Best Lenovo laptop Presidents’ Day deals

Lenovo is a brand that’s long been associated with reliability, and the various Lenovo brands cater to different types of users and purposes for its laptops. Students who are looking for a cheap but effective laptop, work-from-home employees who need a durable device, and gamers who require a powerful gaming machine can all get an appropriate laptop from the Lenovo laptop Presidents’ Day deals.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, AMD Radeon 610M, 4GB of RAM) —

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (13th gen Intel Core i5, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM) —

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6 (13th gen Intel Core i5, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM) —

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 (13th gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM) —

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (13th gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB of RAM) —

Other Presidents’ Day laptop deals worth buying

Beyond the brands that we’ve already mentioned, there are others that you should consider if you want to check out alternatives. You need to stick with tried-and-tested names to avoid any potential issues, but fortunately, you can enjoy massive savings along the way if you shop the available Presidents’ Day laptop deals. There’s not much time left before these offers expire though, so you have to hurry.

Asus Vivobook Go 15 (Intel Celeron N4020, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB of RAM) —

Acer Aspire 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB of RAM) —

Acer Nitro 5 (12th gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB of RAM) —

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 (13th gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM) —

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM) —

