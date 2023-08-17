Looking for stylish laptop deals? Look no further than being able to benefit from $400 off the gorgeous-looking Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. Usually priced at $1,900, it’s down to $1,500 for a limited time only. We’re here to tell you why you need it in your life before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 combines great style with plenty of power too. It has an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Even better is its 16-inch 3K AMOLED screen with an impressive resolution of 2880 x 1800 along with OLED qualities so it provides deeper blacks and more vibrant colors thanks to its self-lit pixels. It’s a great size laptop too at about 3.44 pounds so it’s simple enough to take between classes or on your commute.

Samsung may not feature in our look at the best laptop brands but that’s more because it only makes a few models rather than because it’s not good enough. There’s true attention to detail here with the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 offering all the great features like a HDMI 2.0 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a fingerprint reader on the keyboard to save you from typing in passwords along with a 1080p full HD webcam so you’re clear to see during video calls. It also comes with an S Pen so you can sketch out designs or write up notes without worrying about smudge marks. That’s where the 2-in-1 functionality is so useful as you can switch over to tablet mode as needed.

When streaming shows, you’ll also appreciate the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360’s AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support to ensure everything sounds great. It’s all the kind of functionality that reminds us all why this laptop is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. Often, you can end up sacrificing speed for looks or vice versa but the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has it all making it a very appealing laptop.

Usually priced at $1,900, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is currently down to $1,500 right now at Samsung. A saving of $400 is pretty great to see on this kind of laptop so if you’ve been considering it for a while, this is your cue to buy it.

