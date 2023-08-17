 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2-in-1 laptop with S Pen is $400 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Looking for stylish laptop deals? Look no further than being able to benefit from $400 off the gorgeous-looking Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. Usually priced at $1,900, it’s down to $1,500 for a limited time only. We’re here to tell you why you need it in your life before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 top down tablet view with pen.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 combines great style with plenty of power too. It has an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Even better is its 16-inch 3K AMOLED screen with an impressive resolution of 2880 x 1800 along with OLED qualities so it provides deeper blacks and more vibrant colors thanks to its self-lit pixels. It’s a great size laptop too at about 3.44 pounds so it’s simple enough to take between classes or on your commute.

Samsung may not feature in our look at the best laptop brands but that’s more because it only makes a few models rather than because it’s not good enough. There’s true attention to detail here with the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 offering all the great features like a HDMI 2.0 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a fingerprint reader on the keyboard to save you from typing in passwords along with a 1080p full HD webcam so you’re clear to see during video calls. It also comes with an S Pen so you can sketch out designs or write up notes without worrying about smudge marks. That’s where the 2-in-1 functionality is so useful as you can switch over to tablet mode as needed.

Related

When streaming shows, you’ll also appreciate the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360’s AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support to ensure everything sounds great. It’s all the kind of functionality that reminds us all why this laptop is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. Often, you can end up sacrificing speed for looks or vice versa but the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has it all making it a very appealing laptop.

Usually priced at $1,900, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is currently down to $1,500 right now at Samsung. A saving of $400 is pretty great to see on this kind of laptop so if you’ve been considering it for a while, this is your cue to buy it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Save $230 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and get a free Type Cover
A woman sits at a desk while video chatting using a Microsoft Surface Pro 7.

One of the best laptop deals today is perfect for anyone who wants style, convenience, and a useful laptop all rolled into one. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for $700 saving you $230 off the usual price of $930, and all while including a Black Type Cover for free. A great bet for regular commuters or students looking for something more portable than most, let's take a look at what else it offers.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Microsoft may not feature among the best laptop brands but its Surface range is great for portability yet practicality. This particular model has an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It's just the kind of setup that lends itself to typing up reports, studying, or simply browsing the internet or streaming your favorite shows. The killer feature here is how it has a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736 x 1824 resolution and touchscreen properties so you can switch it over to use it like a tablet. Its 2-in-1 design is perfect for use as a full laptop, tablet, or even as a graphics tablet. A 3:2 aspect ratio gives you 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop too.

Read more
This Lenovo laptop with 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD is $3,800 off
A Lenovo ThinkPad P16 with a graphics program being displayed on it.

Lenovo's laptop deals are frequently worth checking out even if there's a minor catch involved. Today, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 for $1,989. According to Lenovo, you're saving a huge $3,800 off the regular price of $5,789. This sounds a little unrealistic which is hardly surprising considering Lenovo's estimated value system often goes much higher than the competition. However, what we do know is that $1,989 for this rig is very good going for anyone looking for a powerful business laptop. Here's what else you need to know before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P1
The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is certainly powerful. While other systems may use an i5 or i7 processor, this one has an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor. Teamed up with that is a huge 32GB of memory working out at double the amount you normally see on laptops right now. It also has 1TB of SSD storage so you won't run out of space any time soon. Unusually for something vying for a spot among the best business laptops, there's also a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 16GB of dedicated VRAM so it can cope with plenty of gaming or video editing too.

Read more
A new deal just landed on the popular Dell XPS 13 laptop
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Predictably, it's Dell that you need to check out for the best laptop deals with a great price cut on the ever-popular Dell XPS 13 laptop. Always popular among students, commuters, and mostly everyone else, the Dell XPS 13 is usually priced at $949. Right now, you can snap it up for $849 so you're saving $100 off the usual price. If you're in the market for a good-quality laptop, you can't go wrong with this one. Here's everything else you may wish to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
When we reviewed the Dell XPS 13, we described it as the "true answer to the MacBook Air" thanks to its great build quality, design, and its hardware. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you need for being able to work productively and quickly. It also has a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with anti-glare properties and 500 nits of brightness so it'll handle being used outdoors as well as on your desk or lap at home.

Read more