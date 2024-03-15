Amazon has become known as a great place to shop for some savings, and today that’s good news if you’re in the market for a new computer monitor. Amazon is currently having a massive sale on Samsung monitors, with something to choose from for gamers, professionals, creatives, and students. Some of the best monitor deals we’ve seen can be found in the sale, in fact, with 25 Samsung monitors seeing substantial price drops. Free shipping will be included with a purchase, with free fast shipping available on some Samsung monitors for Amazon Prime members.

Why you should shop the Samsung monitor sale at Amazon

Samsung has long been known as one of the best TV brands, and that picture technology trickles down into its monitors. It has a wide range of monitors available, with several of them regularly in the conversation to be amongst the best monitors. This sale sees some affordable options to pair with a desktop PC or a laptop, such as the Samsung 27-inch CF39 Full HD Curved Monitor, which is from its regular price of $170. An even more affordable option is the Samsung 23.5-inch CF396 Curved Monitor, which is seeing a and regularly costs $140. If you’re looking for some serious screen real estate, you can go after the Samsung 32-inch S39C Curved Monitor .

But this sale is also good news if you’re looking for deals on some of the best gaming monitors by Samsung. The Odyssey gaming monitor lineup is a fan favorite, and in this sale the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is from its regular price of $1,300. You can also save big on the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G32A Gaming Monitor, which offers one of the lowest gaming monitor prices in the sale and comes in at a .

Whether you’re in the market for a gaming monitor, a monitor to pair with a work PC, or a monitor to give your laptop some extra screen real estate, you’re likely to find what you’re looking for in this Samsung monitor sale at Amazon. The sale isn’t likely to last long, so if you see something you like, grab it with some savings while you can.

