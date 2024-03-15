 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss this huge sale on Samsung monitors — From just $120

Andrew Morrisey
By
Press image of the Samsung ViewFinity S9 studio monitor.
Samsung

Amazon has become known as a great place to shop for some savings, and today that’s good news if you’re in the market for a new computer monitor. Amazon is currently having a massive sale on Samsung monitors, with something to choose from for gamers, professionals, creatives, and students. Some of the best monitor deals we’ve seen can be found in the sale, in fact, with 25 Samsung monitors seeing substantial price drops. Free shipping will be included with a purchase, with free fast shipping available on some Samsung monitors for Amazon Prime members.

Why you should shop the Samsung monitor sale at Amazon

Samsung has long been known as one of the best TV brands, and that picture technology trickles down into its monitors. It has a wide range of monitors available, with several of them regularly in the conversation to be amongst the best monitors. This sale sees some affordable options to pair with a desktop PC or a laptop, such as the Samsung 27-inch CF39 Full HD Curved Monitor, which is from its regular price of $170. An even more affordable option is the Samsung 23.5-inch CF396 Curved Monitor, which is seeing a and regularly costs $140. If you’re looking for some serious screen real estate, you can go after the Samsung 32-inch S39C Curved Monitor .

But this sale is also good news if you’re looking for deals on some of the best gaming monitors by Samsung. The Odyssey gaming monitor lineup is a fan favorite, and in this sale the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is from its regular price of $1,300. You can also save big on the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G32A Gaming Monitor, which offers one of the lowest gaming monitor prices in the sale and comes in at a .

Trending Deals:

Whether you’re in the market for a gaming monitor, a monitor to pair with a work PC, or a monitor to give your laptop some extra screen real estate, you’re likely to find what you’re looking for in this Samsung monitor sale at Amazon. The sale isn’t likely to last long, so if you see something you like, grab it with some savings while you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
Take a second screen anywhere: Get 40% off this Lenovo portable monitor
Someone using the Lenovo L15 Portable Monitor.

If portability is your priority, Lenovo has one of the best monitor deals. Today, you can buy a Lenovo ThinkVision 14-inch Portable Monitor for $169 which is a 40% saving on the usual price of $284. Substantially cheaper than before thanks to that $115 discount, it’s a more affordable way of adding a second screen to your laptop without missing out on portability and flexibility. If that sounds like just what you need, keep reading while we take you through what the monitor has to offer. Expect the deal to end soon.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkVision 14-inch Portable Monitor
Likely to rival many of the best portable monitors, the Lenovo ThinkVision 14-inch Portable Monitor is perfect if you need a flexible screen solution. It promises to be very light and slim requiring just one cable connection via USB-C. The cable supports DisplayPort 1.2 Alt mode as well as Power Delivery 2.0. Refreshingly, the monitor has ports on either side so it has an ambidextrous design that works for any of your plans.

Read more
Get this Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor while it’s $500 off right now
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.

The power of your gaming PC will be wasted on a basic display, so if you haven't upgraded yet, you should check out this $500 discount for the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor in the Samsung Spring Sale. From an expensive original price of $1,300, it's down to a more reasonable $800, but probably not for long. There's still a few days left in the sale, but it's not recommended to wait until the last minute because there's no telling when stocks of the gaming monitor will run out.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor
Samsung, a fixture in our roundup of the best gaming monitors, hits another home run with the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Mini-LED technology that's found in some of the best TVs, the gaming monitor delivers amazing picture quality with sharp details and vivid colors, which will let you appreciate the graphics of today's best PC games. For smooth and uninterrupted gameplay, the screen also offers a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro.

Read more
Samsung’s incredible 49-inch OLED gaming monitor is $600 off
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.

If you're looking for monitor deals that will give justice to the processing power of your powerful gaming PC, your search probably ends with the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor. From its original price of $1,800, a $600 discount from the Samsung Spring Sale brings it down to $1,200, which is excellent value for this top-of-the-line display. There are still a few days left in the event, but it's not a good idea to wait until the last minute before you make your purchase because stocks of the gaming monitor may be gone by then -- buy it right now.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor
The specifications of the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor are all top-of-the-line figures -- Dual QHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time -- that combine for an immersive and unparalleled experience while you play the best PC games at their highest settings. The gaming monitor also supports Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, which will eliminate all stuttering and screen tearing for seamless gameplay with your favorite titles.

Read more