Save $900 on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and more with Lenovo’s Cyber Monday sales

Thanksgiving is now less than a week away, and some of the hottest deals on all things tech continue to surface on the web. In the latest news, Lenovo is heavily discounting its fifth-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon, as well as other popular Windows laptops and 2-in-1s, for the holiday shopping season.

Lenovo’s holiday deals start November 19 and go through November 27, with hourly rotations for fresh discounts. The best deals fall on Cyber Monday, November 26, with big discounts on ThinkPad and Yoga models. The earliest deal starts at 9 a.m. ET, with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation being offered for $900, half of its normal price of $1,809. That is some good value for the money, considering that it comes configured with an Intel Core i5 Processor, a 14-inch display, 8 GB of RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD.

Elsewhere at Lenovo, there are Black Friday doorbusters on both the ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2nd generation and the Flex 6 2-in-1. These discounts go into effect at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET on November 23rd, respectively. It pulls the price of the second-generation 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Yoga with an Intel Core i7 Processor with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD down from $2,429 to just $1,300, a savings of over $1,000. The Flex 6 2-in-1 with Intel Core i5 Processor and 256 GB SSD sees a discount that brings the price down from $850 to $650.

Lenovo also is cutting prices on its latest gaming laptop on November 26 only. Different configurations go on sale at various times of the day. At 9 a.m. ET, you can get a maxed-out Legion Y530 laptop at its cheapest price ever — $899 — with the Intel Core i7 Processor and GTX 1050Ti Graphics on board. You’ll also find discounts on gaming desktops, including a $230 price cut on the Legion T530 desktop with GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. That brings the price down from $880 to $650, a nice buy for anyone looking for a fancy rig able to handle the latest games.

Other Lenovo deals include savings on gaming mice, laptop sleeves, keyboards, headsets, and desktop monitors. There’s even a deal where buying the new Yoga C930 can get you a Star Wars Jedi CHallenges VR set for free.

