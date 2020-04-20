  1. Computing

Microsoft to launch a larger Surface Go 2 with slimmer bezels in May

By

Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 tablet could be launch soon and may also be come with a new look, according to a report from Windows Central. The most affordable Surface device is said to be coming in May with slimmer bezels, as well as improved Intel processors under the hood.

Although the Windows Central report claims that the Surface Go 2 is largely expected to keep the same overall external chassis, it’s said that the device might feature a bigger 10.5-inch display. That would come largely in part as a result of slimmer display bezels, which Windows Central claims might be on the same levels of Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop 3.

As good as it sounds, the bezels still won’t nearly be as slim as on new Surface Pro X or the Dell XPS 13. The resolution, though, will apparently get a jump up from 1,800 × 1,200 to 1,920 x 1,280, for a slightly sharper display.

Citing internal sources, the publication also suggests that the Surface Go 2 will be coming in May. This would fall in line with previous rumors which indicated Microsoft had previously considering a spring event in New York City to reveal the device, which has now been canceled.

microsoft surface go

In terms of specs and pricing, Windows Central believes that the Surface Go 2 will still remain affordable. Just as previous rumors suggested, pricing will start at $400, with options for the Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

A higher-end model, meanwhile, will come with options for Intel’s Core m3-8100Y processor as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. This is a big upgrade from the original Surface Go, which only sports options for the Intel Pentium Gold 441Y Processor.

Elsewhere, it’s said that the Surface Go 2 is expected to keep the same dimensions and ports. This includes USB-C, a headphone jack, as well as Surface Connect and a MicroSD card slot. Keyboards and other accessories from the original Surface Go will also work with the new device.

When released, the Surface Go 2 will supersede the original Surface Go, which was first available in July of 2018. It’s also expected that Microsoft could announce the Surface Book 3, soon, too. Specifications and Benchmarks for both devices were recently spotted online.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Chromebook deals available in April 2020

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

The best laptop deals for April 2020: Dell XPS 13, HP Spectre X360, and more

2019 Dell XPS 13 review

Apple Deals: Save on Apple Watch, iPad and iPad Pro, and MacBook Air

apple airpods watch series 5 deals best buy bh photo spring sale review hero 2 768x768

How much RAM do you need?

ram prices are increasing until third quarter 2017 corsair vengeance led ddr4 memory

The best gaming laptops for 2020

Razer Blade (2018) fortnite

The best alternatives to Microsoft Office

How to get Microsoft Office for free

Here are all the games that support Nvidia’s RTX ray tracing

How to play Fortnite on Mac

How to change the color of an object in Photoshop in three simple steps

How to boot into safe mode in Windows 10

How to change your Google background in Chrome

This is what professional drivers are using to race remotely during lockdown

iRacing

How to make a ZIP file on a Mac

How to make a ZIP file on a Mac

The best laptop cooling pads for 2020

Mac Mini vs. iMac