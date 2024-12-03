 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The MacBook Pro Touch Bar is being revived

By
Standalone Touch Bar product, Flexbar.
Eniac

The Touch Bar era of MacBook Pros is not something many of us want to return to.

And yet, as reported by The Verge, a new project has appeared on Kickstarter that hopes to bring back the Apple Touch Bar — but as a standalone device. The 10-inch 2K OLED touchscreen is designed to sit above the keyboard on your laptop, on your desk above your keyboard, or even beside your tablet to give you quick access to your most-used buttons.

Recommended Videos

The device is being made by a new startup called Eniac that believes the now discontinued Touch Bar wasn’t a bad concept in itself and that Apple just didn’t do enough with it. According to the company, its version — called the Flexbar — will focus on offering major customizability so you can create macros for everything from your favorite Procreate brushes to a cooldown bar for Final Fantasy XIV.

To create these ultra-personal setups, the company has made software, FlexbarDesigner, to help you get the exact functionalities, colors, and layouts you want.

Flexbar being used with Final Fantasy 14.
Eniac

The bar has haptic feedback and a magnetic stand to help it stay in place wherever you put it. One major drawback of the product, however, is that it appears to require a wired connection to whatever device you use it with. All the videos and images the company has released show the Flexbar plugged in with its USB-C adapter, and there is no mention of Bluetooth connectivity.

Related

This could easily be a deal breaker for many since we’re all used to our Bluetooth mice and keyboards, and this product feels like it should work the same way.

Another point to keep in mind is that this is the company’s first-ever Kickstarter project and first-ever product — so there’s no guarantee that it will successfully ship. Eniac told The Verge it was using “standard supply channels” to get its OLED screen, but considering how unique the size of the display is, it doesn’t seem like something that would be easy to find.

If you’re interested in the project, however, you can check out the Kickstarter page here and even download the FlexbarDesigner software to see how it works.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Leaked M4 MacBook Pro benchmarks reveal incredible performance
MacBook Pro with M4

The M4 MacBook Pros launched this week with plenty to talk about. Performance, however, wasn't the focus of all the attention. Apple didn't provide many direct comparisons of how much more powerful the M4 MacBook Pro is over the previous generation of chips.

But now some leaked benchmarks for the M4 series have been put online, and they reveal just how significant of an uplift the M4 Max and M4 Pro bring. Over on X (formerly Twitter) user James Atkinson discovered some results from a Geekbench 6 benchmark for the M4 Max chip, which revealed 4,060 single-core and 26,675 multi-core scores.

Read more
The MacBook Air just got a surprise upgrade that everyone will love
The MacBook Air on a white table.

Apple announced an unexpected change to the current M2 and M3 MacBook Air today: more memory. Alongside the overarching bump to RAM in base configurations of the M4 iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro, Apple also announced that the 8GB versions of the M2 and M3 MacBook Air have also been removed from the lineup.

Starting today, the M2 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Air will both have 16GB as the starting configuration. But here's the kicker: Apple isn't raising prices. That means if you'd spent $1,199 on an M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM yesterday, you'd be getting it today for just $999. As much as that'll sting for recent buyers, it's great news for people buying MacBook Airs this holiday season.

Read more
The new M4 MacBook Pro comes with these 7 major changes
MacBook Pro with M4

Apple has officially announced the M4 MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. In addition to the base M4 model, they also come in M4 Pro and M4 Max configurations in both sizes.

But let's be real: the M3 MacBook Pro was already a fantastic laptop. Is it really worth upgrading to the new model? I won't know for sure until I've tested them myself, but here are the six major changes you need to know about when it comes to the next generation of MacBook Pros.

Read more