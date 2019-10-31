Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch Samsung 4K TV

Walmart has knocked an astounding $150 off the 55-inch Samsung NU6900, one of the most well-rounded 4K TVs on the shelves, which sees the price reduced from $530 down to just $380. Don’t have that kind of cash to burn? Fear not — the retailer is offering customers in need of a helping hand the choice to split the cost over 12 months at a more manageable $37 per month.

So, why the 55-inch Samsung NU6900? That’s simple — it’s decked out with everything you could ever need. There’s a crisp, clear 4K Ultra HD screen on the front, a UHD Engine under the hood for transforming both HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and the company’s Tizen OS smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services.

Take all these ingredients and mix them HDR10+, which can be called upon to squeeze extra detail from supported content, and the result is the most feature-rich, big-brand 4K TV on the market for less than $550 — and that’s when it isn’t on sale. With $150 off, it’s without a shadow of a doubt the best value for money, trumping cheaper rivals in the picture quality department.

Don’t believe us? Here’s what one customer had to say:

After 7 years, I finally upgraded and I’m so happy I did because I’m in love with this TV! I love how it’s a smart TV and I can access YouTube, Hulu, Netflix etc. So far, I’m loving every feature that comes with it. Samsung has always been my number one favorite company when it comes to technology!

And another:

I have the larger 55-inch version of this 4K TV in my living room and love it so much I purchased the 43-inch for my bedroom. great features easy to use and brilliant color and light. It’s amazing some people confuse app compatibility TV performance and features. It’s a simple design that wastes no space. Perfect for wall mount.

One more for luck:

I bought this as a second TV having seen the great performance of my Samsung TV in my living room which I use daily. I was only surprised by the price as this was the least expensive TV I had ever bought and yet the picture quality and features are the best. A great TV and exceptional value.

After something a little bigger? There are a number of larger 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 70-inch Vizio D-Series for $700, which just so happens to be one of the finest offers we’ve seen in a long time. Rather wait and see what Black Friday holds? We’ve rounded up all the best Black Friday TV deals, and will be updating them right through the big day on November 29.

Not sure what makes a fantastic 4K TV? Take a look at our TV Buying Guide.

Looking for more awesome deals? Peruse our deals hub, where we’ll also help you find the best offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

