Walmart drops $112 off this incredible 65-inch LG 4K TV

Searching for a 4K TV? You’re in luck — the 65-inch LG UM6950 is now on sale for $540, a savings of $112. Granted, this may not seem like the best deal out there, but it’s certainly a contender. The television only launched in July, and it’s rare to find fresh blood on the cheap. In fact, if Black Friday wasn’t right around the corner, it probably wouldn’t have even been reduced.

Available through Walmart’s 12-month financing arrangement — coming out to only $53 per month — for those in need of a helping hand, the LG UM6950 is a must-have for anyone looking for a large, high-resolution television to sit at the center of their home entertainment setup for streaming the latest must-see movie or show on Netflix and tuning in to Thursday Night Football.

You won’t need to hook up a set-top box or streaming stick to do either of those things, either. The LG UM6950 comes bundled with LG’s fantastic webOS smart software, which is among the smoothest available. To boot, it’s home to all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix, with hundreds more available through the built-in LG Content Store.

Plus, the television is equipped with all the tools you could ever need to improve your home viewing experience. There’s a 4K Upscale Engine baked in for transforming standard HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and multi-format HDR (headlined by HDR10 and HLG) for squeezing additional detail out of supported content, like movies and shows.

Here’s the bottom line: If your viewing habits involve catching up with the latest episode of your favorite show after work, watching the occasional movie over the weekend, and maybe even fighting to the end with Fortnite: Chapter 2, you can’t go wrong with the 65-inch LG UM6950 4K TV — and that’s when it’s not on sale. With $112 off, it’s a must.

With a 65-inch screen, the LG UM6950 isn’t going to fit into everyone’s living room. If you’re in need of something a tad smaller, there are several other great 4K TVs on sale now. The highlights include a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260, a curved 55-inch Samsung RU7200 for $500, a 65-inch LG NanoCell 6-Series for $1,000, and a high-end 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,100.

Looking for more fantastic deals? Check out our deals hub, where we’ll teach you how to find the best offers on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

