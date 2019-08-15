Deals

Amazon cuts $503 off this 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Drake Hawkins
By
65inch lg uk7700pud 4k tv deal 65 inch

Now is the best time to buy a TV, with all the fantastic 4K TV deals popping up. One offer worth checking is Amazon’s $503 discount on the 2018 65-inch LG UK7700PUD. This massive price cut lets you own a feature-packed Nano Cell TV from LG at below $1,000.

This 65-inch LG 4K smart UHD TV usually goes for $1,500. Amazon’s 34% discount drops it down to $997. You can even get another $50 off if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Hurry and order yours now before stock runs out.

With the expertly crafted LG UK7700PUD, you get a TV that can be the center of attention in any room and an actual hub for your smart home. This smart TV comes with the artificial intelligence ThinQ feature, which makes it compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Google Home. Just speak to the included Magic Remote to control light settings, check the weather, pull up family photos, and more.

Enjoy your favorite entertainment with enhanced sharpness and accurate colors thanks to the quad-core processor built into the 65-inch LG UK7700PUD 4K TV. This UHD TV also features a Nano Cell display, which allows for truer colors and deeper black levels even at a wider viewing angle. Plus, it reduces reflectivity by absorbing unwanted light.

While the 2018 LG UK7700PUD 4K TV has a frame rate of 120 fps, it does not support HDMI 2.1. This means 120 fps 4K video will not be possible for game consoles. This frame rate will only be available via streaming.

Get the 65-inch LG UK7700PUD 4K smart TV for only $997 on Amazon today. That is a massive 34% drop from its normal $1,500. Place your order now while the deal is still available.

It is easy to get confused with new TV technologies. If you want to learn more about the recent changes in TV tech so you can make better purchasing decisions, check our TV buying guide. This page contains almost everything you need to know to choose the best TV for you. You can also visit our curated deals page where we compile the latest and most exciting tech discounts online.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

