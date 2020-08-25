Hurry! This 70-inch LG 4K TV is currently only $700 at Best Buy

Once upon a time, it would have sounded impossible to be able to buy a 70-inch 4K TV for $600 but those times have changed. As part of Best Buy’s early Labor Day sales, you can snap up a 70-inch LG 4K TV for just $600. It’s one of the best 4K TV deals out there right now and you’re sure to be happy.

The 70-inch LG 4K TV is part of the UN7070 Series of TVs. It has a quad-core processor that – according to LG – is able to present images, action, and color in the best possible light from source to screen. Its 4K screen offers 4 times the resolution of full HD as expected, but it also upscales all your current content to 4K levels. There’s Active HDR, too, which automatically elevates the picture quality with scene-by-scene picture adjustments every step of the way.

The 70-inch LG 4K TV is smart elsewhere, too, thanks to its use of LG’s popular webOS platform. That means it’s easy to delve into all your favorite streaming apps including Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+. It also offers free access to over 180 IP streaming channels via LG Channels, giving you more movies, shows, breaking news, and sports. Sports fans will also love the Sports alert feature that gives you updates on how your favorite team is performing, even while you’re watching other content. You’re never going to be short of things to watch here.

For smart home enthusiasts, there’s also support for Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. You can use the latter two to play content with your voice as well as control other connected devices like your lights or thermostat. It’s so much more convenient than grabbing for the remote.

A great addition to any household, the 70-inch LG 4K TV is normally $650 but right now you can snap it up from Best Buy for just $600. That’s a saving of $50 on the usual price making this a fantastic time to enjoy a massive 70-inch display in your living room. Be quick though. We can’t see this offer lasting for long.

