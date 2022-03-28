  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Quick — this Alienware gaming laptop is $500 OFF today

Albert Bassili
By
An Alienware M15 R5 gaming laptop sits open with an Alienware logo on the screen.

Alienware is a big name in the gaming laptop industry. The brand’s m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is a powerful notebook with some strong specs, and right now Dell has a discount on it that brings it down to just $1,600 from $2,100. That’s a substantial $500 discount and one of the best Alienware deals you’ll likely find today.

The real highlight of the Alienware m15 Ryzen is the RTX 3070 graphics card that it comes with. The 3070 is one of the top cards on the market, and it means you should be able to easily munch through most games on the highest settings. While the 15.6-inch screen is only Full HD resolution, it has a 165Hz refresh rate to play games at high frame rates. The screen also has Dell’s ComfortView technology, which is essentially the company’s take on blue-light filtering but without having that terribly annoying yellow tinge that tends to come with it.

Besides the RTX 3070, the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 also comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, a relatively powerful processor that won’t cause any bottlenecking issues. In fact, you’re likely going to handle most productivity and editing software relatively well with the Ryzen 7 5800H, although we would suggest you not push that too far. That being said, the m15 does come with 16GB of RAM, which is great for the price tag and means that you won’t have issues running several programs with a lot of tabs open simultaneously. Finally, internal storage is a 512GB SSD, which is slightly on the smaller side for a gaming laptop. We’d suggest using the savings that come with this deal to grab one of our external hard drive deals to supplement your storage.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is an excellent overall laptop with a strong gaming component given its RTX 3070 graphics card and 165Hz screen, and the deal from Dell discounting it by $500 down to $1,600 makes it an even better value proposition. Availability on this great deal is limited, so don’t wait too long if you’re interested. That being said, if you’re looking for something slightly different, we have some other great gaming laptop deals for you to check out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Use Google Chrome on Mac? You need to update now

Google Chrome selected from Applications list on Mac.

What’s new on Paramount+ in April 2022

Marlon Brando listens to counsel in a scene from The Godfather.

Intel beats AMD in bid to release next beastly gaming CPU

Intel Core i9-12900KS processor in a box.

Best GPU deals for March 2022

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Vivo X Fold set for launch on April 11

Taking photos with the Vivo X70 Pro+.

The best movies and shows on Shudder

Sheila Vand in A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.

Best wireless mouse deals for March 2022

Logitech MX Master

How to use Soul Shield in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Jack fights with the Samurai Job in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin.

This MSI gaming laptop with RTX 3060 is $300 off today

MSI GF65 Gaming laptop on white background.

Street Fighter V gets a game-shaking final update

Chun-li in her cel-shaded look for Street Fighter 5.

Hurry — this Alienware gaming chair just got a rare price cut

alienware gaming chair black friday deal 2021

Will Smith’s slap, Beyoncé’s song, & more 2022 Oscar moments

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Best Staples deals and sales for March 2022

Staples Store