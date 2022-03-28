Quick — this Alienware gaming laptop is $500 OFF today

Alienware is a big name in the gaming laptop industry. The brand’s m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is a powerful notebook with some strong specs, and right now Dell has a discount on it that brings it down to just $1,600 from $2,100. That’s a substantial $500 discount and one of the best Alienware deals you’ll likely find today.

The real highlight of the Alienware m15 Ryzen is the RTX 3070 graphics card that it comes with. The 3070 is one of the top cards on the market, and it means you should be able to easily munch through most games on the highest settings. While the 15.6-inch screen is only Full HD resolution, it has a 165Hz refresh rate to play games at high frame rates. The screen also has Dell’s ComfortView technology, which is essentially the company’s take on blue-light filtering but without having that terribly annoying yellow tinge that tends to come with it.

Besides the RTX 3070, the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 also comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, a relatively powerful processor that won’t cause any bottlenecking issues. In fact, you’re likely going to handle most productivity and editing software relatively well with the Ryzen 7 5800H, although we would suggest you not push that too far. That being said, the m15 does come with 16GB of RAM, which is great for the price tag and means that you won’t have issues running several programs with a lot of tabs open simultaneously. Finally, internal storage is a 512GB SSD, which is slightly on the smaller side for a gaming laptop. We’d suggest using the savings that come with this deal to grab one of our external hard drive deals to supplement your storage.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop is an excellent overall laptop with a strong gaming component given its RTX 3070 graphics card and 165Hz screen, and the deal from Dell discounting it by $500 down to $1,600 makes it an even better value proposition. Availability on this great deal is limited, so don’t wait too long if you’re interested. That being said, if you’re looking for something slightly different, we have some other great gaming laptop deals for you to check out.

