The Amazon Cloud Cam security camera is down to $90 for a limited time

Amazon unleashed a new lineup of smart home products during its Devices Event on September 25. Along with this Alexa-centric launch, the giant retailer has also been ramping up some great deals on its older devices. Case in point is this cool discount on the Amazon Cloud Cam security camera.

For a limited time, you can score this security camera for only $90 instead of the usual $120. If it’s a Google device you’re after, however, we also found a deal on the Nest IQ security camera two-pack bundle that you may want to check out.

BUY NOW

The Amazon Cloud Cam is equipped with solid imaging and video recording capabilities. It can capture a wide 120-degree field of view with a sensor that records 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. Video quality is excellent in the right lighting, such as ample daylight or blazing office lights. Its night vision also delivers surprisingly well, with clothing patterns and faces clearly distinguishable.

With two-way audio, you can listen and speak to people on-camera using the app. The microphone is sensitive and can pick up raised voices from across the room. It also delivers crystal-clear sound for low-level in-room conversations.

Setting up the Amazon Cloud Cam is a breeze. You can adjust it to send you real-time notifications when the camera detects motion or activity. The motion sensor is extremely sensitive, but you can calibrate the settings to reduce false alerts.

Keeping tabs on your home whenever and wherever you are is made easy with the Cloud Cam mobile app. This allows you to view live video streams and replay motion alert clips. You can even download and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips at no additional cost. If you own an Alexa-enabled display, you can connect it to the Cloud Cam to display your live feed.

The Amazon Cloud Cam may not be on the cheap side, but it’s definitely one of the highest quality options on the market. You can also opt for a premium subscription plan to unlock its full potential. Boost your property’s protection by ordering this indoor security camera today at a discounted price of $90.

Looking for more options? Head over our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on smart home and smart security products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations