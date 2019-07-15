Digital Trends
Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and there are a ton of great deals on all kinds of products, including smartphones, smart home devices, and more. In fact, if you’re in the market for a tech product, now is probably the time to buy given how many awesome deals there are for Prime Day.

As you would probably expect, there are also some awesome deals on Amazon devices, including Kindle and Fire tablet devices. Here are the best Kindle and Fire tablet deals available for Prime Day 2019.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

amazon knocks 30 off the paperwhite in limited time deal kindle
Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is one of Amazon’s best ebook readers to date, and it has a ton to offer. The device has either 8GB or 32GB of storage, which should be enough to store more books than you’ll ever need, plus it has a display with a 300 pixel-per-inch resolution, which should help make pages look relatively natural given the epaper display. The device also has some awesome features like a waterproof design and a battery that should last weeks on a single charge. The Kindle Paperwhite is available for $85, which is a massive $45 off the original price of $130.

Buy now on Amazon

Amazon All-new Kindle

fire tablets and kindle ereaders mothers day amazon all new 2

The All-new Kindle is probably the best Kindle device for most people, given its low price and portable design. The device steps things up a notch compared to previous-generation Kindle devices, thanks to the fact that it offers a front light to help with reading during the night. The display on the device has a resolution of 167 pixels per inch, and it has an anti-glare display so you should be able to read perfectly well in sunlight.

Perhaps the best thing about the All-new Kindle is its price — the device is available for a very affordable $60, which is $30 off its original price.

Buy now on Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

best tablets for small businesses amazon fire hd 10 hands on browser 2 768x768

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is Amazon’s biggest and best tablet, offering a 10.1-inch display with a 1,080p resolution, making it a great choice for those that want something for watching Netflix or YouTube and playing games. The device has 32GB of storage, which should be more than enough for most people, and it has access to a massive range of apps, thanks to the fact that the device runs a forked version of Android.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is available for $100, which is $50 off the normal price of $150.

Buy now from Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

amazon fire hd 8 and 10 tablets get discounts

The Fire HD 8 is the tablet to go for if you want something a little smaller and more portable than the 10.1-inch Fire HD 10. The device still offers a relatively slick design, plus it has either 16GB or 32GB of storage, which should be fine for most. The tablet is available in a number of different colors and has an HD display.

For Prime Day 2019, the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is available for a super affordable $50, which is $30 off the normal price of $80.

Buy now from Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
Simon Hill/Digital Trends

Perhaps you’re looking for a tablet for your child, in which case we recommend the Amazon Fire 8 HD Kids Edition. The tablet is similar to the Fire HD 8, but it offers a ton of great content for kids and a kid-proof design. The device offers 32GB of storage and is available for a pretty affordable $80 — which is $50 off the normal price. The reason it’s more expensive than the standard Fire HD 8 is that it offers one year of FreeTime Unlimited, which includes access to games, videos, books, and more content for kids.

Buy now from Amazon

