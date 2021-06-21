Amazon vs. Walmart: Which Prime Day sale is better?

Prime Day deals are here and guess what? After years of Amazon dominating with its Prime Day sales, we’re not so convinced this time around. That’s because Walmart Prime Day deals (that’s their unofficial name; it’s really called the Walmart Deals for Days sale) have come out swinging and are actually way better with extensive discounts on quality products from big household names. Not convinced? Read on while we take you through our findings.

Why is the Walmart Prime Day sale better than Amazon?

Simply put, both Walmart and Amazon have gone for different methods in their sales. Amazon has taken the quantity over quality approach. The company has discounted millions of products that look initially amazing but it means the quality isn’t always there. While there are some big discounts in terms of the likes of Prime Day Fitbit deals or Prime Day AirPods deals, there’s also a lot of filler in there. That means you have to search far and wide to find a diamond in the rough. Granted, we’re on hand to help you find those gems but we’re not convinced that Amazon Prime Day is quite as great across the board as some may have anticipated.

So, how about Walmart? The Walmart Deals for Days sale is truly pretty special. Check out its landing page and you’ll see the retailer has gone for quality over quantity. It might not have quite as many items on sale as Amazon but there are still loads of fantastic items there, and they’re all at excellent prices. The sale includes a little bit of everything including cheap 4K TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, air fryers, and mostly everything you could need for your home. As we said, Walmart is all about quality here. Even better, you don’t need to be a Prime member to enjoy the Walmart sales. Unlike the exclusivity of Amazon Prime, anyone can shop the Walmart sale and enjoy its many benefits and sale prices.

Where should I buy from in Prime Day sales?

We’re not saying to ignore Amazon. Not by a long shot. There are definitely some good deals out there but if you’re short on browsing time and simply want quality over quantity, you can’t go wrong with the Walmart Deals for Days sale. Walmart has knocked it out of the park with some awesome prices for major brands that you’re sure to love. As always, keep it locked in here and check out all our Prime Day deals while we find the best prices for you, and don’t forget to consult our best products guides to find the right item for you. It’s a smart move to shop around, especially when sales are so competitive right now.

