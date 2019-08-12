Share

Pigs must be flying because the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — also known as the AirPods 2 — have been treated to a considerable discount that’s seen them reduced to just $179, a total savings of $20 (and we don’t have to tell you how rare it is to find one of the Cupertino, California-based firm’s latest products in a sale bin).

We’ll cut straight to the chase: This is far from the most significant discount to come across our desk in recent times, but that’s not to mean it isn’t worth taking advantage of — deals on Apple products are few and far between, so if you’ve been holding out for a set of Pods on the cheap, there’s never been a better time to pick them up.

Need a little convincing? The AirPods 2 are the world’s most popular true wireless headphones, offering great sound and a functional user experience — all wrapped up in a futuristic shell. Need to send a text or place a call? Just mumble “Hey, Siri!” and she’ll do the rest.

The main reason you ought to opt for the AirPods 2 instead of, say, the cheaper first-generation AirPods is because they offer an extended five-hour battery life, versus the three hours most customers managed to squeeze out of the inaugural model. They’re also a lot more intelligent, waking up when spoken to, rather than when touched.

Here’s a brief look at the various different commands Siri can handle:

“Hey, Siri! Turn down the volume.”

“Hey, Siri! Text Mom saying I’m almost there.”

“Hey, Siri! Play The Beatles on Apple Music.”

“Hey, Siri! What’s the time in New York City?”

“Hey, Siri! Ring Janice.”

“Hey, Siri! Pause the current song.”

Neat, huh?

Apple is marketing the Wireless Charging Case as the standout feature; it bundles enough charge for more than 24 hours of additional listening time, with a mere 15-minute charge supplying the AirPods with enough juice for three hours of listening. Do the math and that’s an hour’s worth of use from a quick five-minute stint.

That not the best bit, though — that would be the Wireless Charging Case’s new-found ability to be charged … well … wirelessly. Just slap them on a Qi-certified charging pad and they’ll start replenishing, which would be an even more welcomed addition if Apple went ahead with the launch of its own AirPower charging mat. But we digress.

All in all, if you’re an iPad, iPhone, or iPod owner, you can’t go wrong with the AirPods 2. We scored them an impressive 7 out of 10 in our review, praising them for their simple setup, sleek design, wireless charging abilities (thanks to the brand-new Wireless Charging Case), and easy access to Siri — and that’s when they aren’t on sale.

At $179, they’re a must-have.

