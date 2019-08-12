Deals

Amazon just dropped the price of Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case

Josh Levenson
By
Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Pigs must be flying because the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — also known as the AirPods 2 — have been treated to a considerable discount that’s seen them reduced to just $179, a total savings of $20 (and we don’t have to tell you how rare it is to find one of the Cupertino, California-based firm’s latest products in a sale bin).

We’ll cut straight to the chase: This is far from the most significant discount to come across our desk in recent times, but that’s not to mean it isn’t worth taking advantage of — deals on Apple products are few and far between, so if you’ve been holding out for a set of Pods on the cheap, there’s never been a better time to pick them up.

Need a little convincing? The AirPods 2 are the world’s most popular true wireless headphones, offering great sound and a functional user experience — all wrapped up in a futuristic shell. Need to send a text or place a call? Just mumble “Hey, Siri!” and she’ll do the rest.

The main reason you ought to opt for the AirPods 2 instead of, say, the cheaper first-generation AirPods is because they offer an extended five-hour battery life, versus the three hours most customers managed to squeeze out of the inaugural model. They’re also a lot more intelligent, waking up when spoken to, rather than when touched.

Here’s a brief look at the various different commands Siri can handle:

  • “Hey, Siri! Turn down the volume.”
  • “Hey, Siri! Text Mom saying I’m almost there.”
  • “Hey, Siri! Play The Beatles on Apple Music.”
  • “Hey, Siri! What’s the time in New York City?”
  • “Hey, Siri! Ring Janice.”
  • “Hey, Siri! Pause the current song.”

Neat, huh?

Apple is marketing the Wireless Charging Case as the standout feature; it bundles enough charge for more than 24 hours of additional listening time, with a mere 15-minute charge supplying the AirPods with enough juice for three hours of listening. Do the math and that’s an hour’s worth of use from a quick five-minute stint.

1 of 5
Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Apple AirPods
Riley Young/Digital Trends

That not the best bit, though — that would be the Wireless Charging Case’s new-found ability to be charged … well … wirelessly. Just slap them on a Qi-certified charging pad and they’ll start replenishing, which would be an even more welcomed addition if Apple went ahead with the launch of its own AirPower charging mat. But we digress.

All in all, if you’re an iPad, iPhone, or iPod owner, you can’t go wrong with the AirPods 2. We scored them an impressive 7 out of 10 in our review, praising them for their simple setup, sleek design, wireless charging abilities (thanks to the brand-new Wireless Charging Case), and easy access to Siri — and that’s when they aren’t on sale.

At $179, they’re a must-have.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel
Up Next

Amazon cuts 50% off the Currant Wi-Fi Smart Outlet with energy monitoring
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

The Apple iPad gets a $100 price drop at Amazon and Walmart

The 2018 Apple iPad is a more budget-friendly and more mobile alternative to the MacBook. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi version of this all-around tablet for only $329 on Amazon or Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
bose quietcomfort 25 wired headphones amazon deal
Deals

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones drop to $129 on Amazon

The QuietComfort 25 combines the power of ergonomic design, significant noise reduction, and incredible sound performance to provide you with an amazing listening experience. Score a pair today for only $129 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
tcl 43 inch roku 4k smart tv walmart deal 43s425
Deals

Experience 4K with the TCL 43-inch Roku Smart TV, now $70 off at Walmart

If you are on a budget but wants to experience 4K, the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku Smart LED TV is a great choice. Currently discounted by $70 at Walmart, you can order it today for only $230 instead of $300.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
iPhone XS Max
Deals

This Amazon-renewed iPhone XS Max saves you $450 on Apple’s largest phone

If you want to own the latest iPhone at below market price, check out this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone XS Max. This great iPhone deal saves you a whopping $450 on Apple's largest flagship phone yet.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
sennheiser hd 650 review alternate
Deals

Snag the Sennheiser HD 650 open-back headphones for $181 less on Amazon

Open-back headphones let in a certain level of outside noise, and listening to music through them is like listening to music in your room. One of the best is the Sennheiser HD 650, now worth $319 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung galaxy watch 42mm weather widget
Deals

Amazon discounts this snazzy Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch by 29% less

The Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch usually wears a $350 price tag but Amazon hands it over to you for 29% less. This is your chance to be pretty in pink (or rose gold for that matter) for the sale price of $246.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Deals

Amazon hacks price of the awesome Samsung Galaxy S10e by up to 20%

The Galaxy S10e is Samsung’s attempt to offer a flagship experience without the high price tags of its larger siblings, the S10 and S10 Plus. It normally costs $650, but Amazon’s discount lets you get one for as low as $520.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung 55 inch 4k smart tv walmart deal un55ru7300fxza curved side
Deals

Walmart drops a huge $152 discount on the Samsung 55-inch 4K curved smart TV

Today is a great time to order a curved TV as Walmart currently has $152 discount on the Samsung UN55RU7300 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV. You can get it now for only $548 instead of $700.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
select beats headphones sale now solo3
Deals

Be cool in school with Beats Solo3 headphones, now $135 less on Walmart

Apple acquired Beats back in 2014, and henceforth, all Beats products have been spruced up with a bit of Apple magic. A prime example is the Beats Solo3 Bluetooth headphones, which boasts excellent wireless capability, sound quality, and…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
fitbit charge 3 wrist
Deals

Amazon is running a 20% sale on Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3

Amazon is currently running a sale on FitBit's latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3 that brings standard price of $150 down by 20%. For $120, you get to arm your wrist with a slick wearable that you can take almost anywhere.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
garmin forerunner 735xt amazon
Deals

Amazon trims the price on the Garmin Forerunner 735XT by 30%

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT may not be the latest fitness tracker out there but it is one the few equipped with Strava's Suffer Score. This triathlon watch usually rings in at $400 but Amazon trims down its price by 20%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
dell xps 13
Deals

Grab one of these discounted Dell laptops and get a free $200 Visa prepaid card

If you missed those PC deals during July's sales and don’t want to wait until Black Friday, Dell is offering nice price cuts right now on a couple of our all-time favorite laptops — plus a free $200 prepaid Visa card with your purchase.
Posted By Lucas Coll