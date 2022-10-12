 Skip to main content
AirPods Max headphones price just dropped by $70 for Prime Day

Aaron Mamiit
By
A girl wearing the green version of the Apple AirPods Max.
Apple

If you weren’t able to purchase Apple’s AirPods Max from the first round of Prime Day deals this year, Amazon’s giving you another crack at it with its October Prime Day. For the shopping event, which is officially called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, the wireless headphones are available with a $70 discount that brings their price down to $479 from $549. You need to move fast if you want to take advantage of this offer though, because we’re not sure how long it will last.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max

While most shoppers will utilize Amazon’s Prime Day AirPods deals for Apple’s wireless earbuds, this is also a great opportunity to purchase the AirPods Max for cheaper than usual. The wireless headphones come with excellent build quality, as they are designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for a comfortable fit, as well as excellent sound quality, supported by Spatial Audio technology. The AirPods Max can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, but they can last much longer than that because they go into low-power mode after setting them down.

The AirPods Max are present in Digital Trends’ best headphones as the top option for iPhone users, especially those who are familiar with the digital crown that originated from the Apple Watch. The wireless headphones also have a dedicated button to activate active noise cancellation or transparency mode, which our headphone buying guide says is one of the main features that you need to consider. With active noise cancellation online, you won’t be distracted by the sound from your surroundings, while transparency mode will let you hear what’s going on around you without having to take the AirPods Max off of your head.

For those who have had their sights set on the AirPods Max since they were launched, you might not want to pass up this chance to buy the wireless headphones from Amazon for October Prime Day. They’re down to $479, after a $70 discount to their original price of $549, which may not look like much but it’s rare to see the AirPods Max in Prime Day Apple deals. We’re not sure when’s the next time the wireless headphones will receive a discount after this one expires, so you shouldn’t hesitate to finalize your purchase.

