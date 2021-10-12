  1. Deals
AirPods Max, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ get unbelievable discounts today

Looking for something to rock out with on your next workout, binge weekend, or creative session? Amazon is offering headphone deals left and right today, taking $50 off the regular price of the wildly popular Samsung Galaxy Buds+, and $100 off Apple’s luxurious AirPods Max. Both pairs of headphones offer comfort, style, and amazing sound, and neither will last long at these prices. Click over to Amazon and grab a new pair of headphones for your home theater or active lifestyle before this sale disappears.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — $100, was $150

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, True Wireless Earbuds on sale at Amazon

If you’re looking for a pair of in-ear headphones that can accompany your workouts, dog walks, and daily movement in general, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. They’re comfortable, offer all-day use with up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge, and at $50 off with this sale at Amazon, they make for one of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals on the internet. These headphones also feature top-notch sound quality, touch commands, and customizable shortcuts, all combining to create a listening experience that is worthy of consideration at just about any price. Hurry over to Amazon to grab your pair now.

New Apple AirPods Max— $449, was $549

New Apple AirPods Max on sale at Amazon

People are always on the lookout for great Apple deals. We think this deal on the Apple AirPods Max is one of the best ever, and we think the AirPods Max are some of the most fun headphones ever, as you’ll find in our Apple AirPods Max review. These headphones feature spatial audio for more immersive movie watching, noise cancellation for more focused creative sessions, and legendary Apple design for more stylish and comfortable work days. With this Amazon deal offering $100 off the regular price, the Apple AirPods Max make for one of the best AirPods deals out there. Click over to Amazon and upgrade your home theater and general listening experience while this deal lasts.

Looking for a deal on a different pair of headphones to expand your listening experience? Dive into some of our other headphone deals, or check out some other ways to upgrade your home theater below.

