Every model of AirPods is on sale at Amazon right now

Are you an Apple user looking to upgrade your current wireless earbuds or switch over from wired to wireless? If you want to get the best true wireless earbuds for your Apple devices, then you should definitely be on the hunt for AirPods deals. The entire range of AirPods devices features excellent sound quality, stable connectivity, and seamless pairing with Apple’s whole range of devices.

There’s an amazing sale happening right now at Amazon on every model of AirPods. You can get the AirPods 2 for just $119, which is $40 off the regular price of $159. The upgraded AirPods 3 are also on sale for $170, a $9 discount on the standard $179 price tag. Lastly, if you want the absolute top-of-the-line true wireless earbuds, you can pick up the AirPods Pro for just $197 — that’s a whopping $52 off. These are some headphone deals that you don’t want to miss out on.

AirPods 2 — $119, was $159

While it’s a few years old now, the 2nd-generation Apple AirPods are still a fantastic pair of earbuds. In our Apple AirPods 2 review, we called them “a simple and sleek no-fuss option for Apple fans” because they have all the essentials you could need from a pair of true wireless headphones. In fact, at their current reduced price point, they probably offer the best value out of the entire AirPods lineup. For less than $120, you get fantastic connectivity with Apple’s entire ecosystem of devices, easy set-up, a clear and consistent signal, and the sleek, recognizable design that Apple fans have come to love.

They also come equipped with the H1 chip, which gives them plenty of the creature comforts of the newer models. That includes always-on “Hey Siri” access, so you can perform various commands without having to pull out your phone. You also get significantly lower latency for games or movies and improved call quality. These earbuds still provide great battery life, with 5 hours on the buds themselves and up to 24 hours when combined with the charging case. These are the perfect choice for someone looking to transition from wired to wireless.

If these sound like the perfect earbuds for you, don’t wait! Right now, Amazon is putting the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $119, which is a massive $40 reduction from the regular price of $159. That’s a 25% discount! Hit that Buy Now button below as soon as possible, and start the path to wireless freedom.

AirPods 3 — $170, was $179

If you’re looking for the latest and greatest version of Apple’s iconic earbuds, look no further than the AirPods 3. When we reviewed the Apple AirPods 3, we called them “the best of both worlds.” These buds adopt the non-isolating design of the AirPods 2 while obtaining many of the powerful technological advances that were previously only available on the Pro model. They have upgraded sound quality, with surprisingly great depth and balance across all different genres of music and excellent bass response. On top of that, these headphones give you access to Apple’s head-tracking spatial audio technology on Apple Music so you can fully immerse yourself in what you’re listening to. The design of the buds themselves is improved, with a more curved design that helps maintain a secure fit on your ears. When coupled with the new IPX4 water resistance, you can take these during a workout or a run without issues. There’s also more battery life, with up to 6 hours on a single charge and 30 hours of total battery life when combined with the case. The MagSafe-compatible wireless charging case has been redesigned to be wider, similar to the AirPods Pro case.

Whether you’re a previous-generation AirPods user looking for an upgrade, or someone entirely new to the AirPods line, these buds are an absolute no-brainer. Right now, you can pick them up at Amazon for $9 off the regular $179 price tag, bringing them down to just $170. Hit that Buy Now button before this deal ends!

AirPods Pro — $197, was $249

On the other hand, if you’re looking for the best pair of wireless earbuds that Apple currently offers, you need to get the AirPods Pro. When we reviewed the AirPods Pro, we called them “a huge win for Apple” because of their robust, market-leading feature-set and fantastic design. As soon as you put on the AirPods Pro, you’ll immediately notice the excellent fit in your ears, thanks to the noise-isolating silicone eartips. These easily have the best sound quality of Apple’s current lineup. The astonishing detail, rounded bass, and clear mids provide a listening experience that always sounds great, no matter what you’re listening to.

These are also some of the best workout earbuds available on the market, with a secure fit provided by the combination of the eartips and shape, along with sweat and water resistance. If you’re regularly in noisy environments, then you’ll appreciate the active noise cancellation that blocks out any unwanted sounds in your area. Do you suddenly need to hear people talking? Then you can just turn on Transparency Mode, which lets external sound come in even when you have these buds on. You get up to 5 hours of battery life on the AirPods Pros and up to 24 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Today, Amazon is doing an incredible deal on Apple’s latest and greatest. You can pick up the AirPods Pro for just $197, which is a whopping $52 off the regular price of $249. That’s an absolute steal. Hit that Buy Now button right now because there’s no telling when this incredible offer expires.

