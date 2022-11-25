 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Black Friday: latest AirPods Pro just dropped to lowest-ever price

John Alexander
By
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

It’s the shopping experience you’ve been looking forward to, and Apple Black Friday deals are here to get you started in a big way. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on a huge discount of $49 off, dropping them down to historic lows. On Amazon, you can now get the AirPods Pro 2 for just $200, down from the typical price of $249. To take advantage of this rare opportunity, be sure to slam them in your cart now. Or, scroll on down for a moment to look at how the Pros are so professional.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

If you know about the AirPods 2, you probably don’t need a lot of convincing to get them when they’re on sale. However, if you’re still new to the world of AirPods, here’s our AirPods Pro 2 review in a nutshell: a total no-brainer for Apple users. While Android and PC users will still enjoy the advanced ANC and transparency modes, Apple users will enjoy the AirPods Pro 2’s ability to instantly recognize other Apple products whenever the case is opened. For example, if you have an iPad (or plan on getting one via these Black Friday iPad deals), you just have to open up your AirPods Pro 2’s near it when you want to use it, and everything will be ready for you automatically.

Thanks to the well-earned fame of the original AirPods Pro, you can find our listings of the best earbuds filled with products with a “Pro” added on. So, when it came time for Apple to make the 2nd gen of this beloved production, the world was watching, and the stakes felt high. How do the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro match up? Perfectly, with improved noise cancellation and battery life (now well over 24 hours), plus added tactile volume controls via finger rubs on the stem. The advent of Find My as a near-ubiquitous feature on Apple products since the original AirPods Pro has made the AirPods Pro 2 nearly unlosable as well.

Related

While this lasts, be sure to take advantage of it if you want to experience the best that Apple has to offer in terms of earbuds. At $49 off the typical $249 price, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for just $200. Your wallet will thank you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Dell Black Friday Deals: Save on XPS 13, Alienware gaming PCs and more
Best Dell Black Friday Deals
Best Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Black Friday Tablet Deals
You can get a Roomba robot vacuum for $180 for Black Friday
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deal drops the laptop under $750
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.
Beats Black Friday sale drops price of Studio 3, Fit Pro, Solo 3 headphones
beats studio 3 deal october prime day sale
Google Black Friday deals: Save on Pixel 7, Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch
Google UK Offices, London.
You can buy an Amazon Echo Dot for $15 today, because Black Friday
amazon offers 99 dot for auto renewal music unlimited subscription echo 3rd gen 0 and 1 month of 7 with 4
This 65-inch Sony 4K TV is under $700 at Best Buy for Black Friday
lg un7370puc samsung nu6080 sony x800h vizio v series 4k tv deals best buy pre memorial day sale
This Arlo 4-camera security kit is $150 off at Best Buy for Black Friday
The Arlo Essential Spotlight 4 outside in the elements.
Ninja Black Friday: Tracking the latest blender and air fryer deals
A woman roasts a chicken and air-fries French fries in the dual baskets of the Ninja Foodi DZ401 DualZone XL Air Fryer.
Save $150 on this Segway Electric Scooter for Black Friday
segway ninebot es2 electric kick scooter amazon deal
PS5 Black Friday: Restock, games, controller and accessory deals
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.