It’s the shopping experience you’ve been looking forward to, and Apple Black Friday deals are here to get you started in a big way. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on a huge discount of $49 off, dropping them down to historic lows. On Amazon, you can now get the AirPods Pro 2 for just $200, down from the typical price of $249. To take advantage of this rare opportunity, be sure to slam them in your cart now. Or, scroll on down for a moment to look at how the Pros are so professional.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro

If you know about the AirPods 2, you probably don’t need a lot of convincing to get them when they’re on sale. However, if you’re still new to the world of AirPods, here’s our AirPods Pro 2 review in a nutshell: a total no-brainer for Apple users. While Android and PC users will still enjoy the advanced ANC and transparency modes, Apple users will enjoy the AirPods Pro 2’s ability to instantly recognize other Apple products whenever the case is opened. For example, if you have an iPad (or plan on getting one via these Black Friday iPad deals), you just have to open up your AirPods Pro 2’s near it when you want to use it, and everything will be ready for you automatically.

Thanks to the well-earned fame of the original AirPods Pro, you can find our listings of the best earbuds filled with products with a “Pro” added on. So, when it came time for Apple to make the 2nd gen of this beloved production, the world was watching, and the stakes felt high. How do the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro match up? Perfectly, with improved noise cancellation and battery life (now well over 24 hours), plus added tactile volume controls via finger rubs on the stem. The advent of Find My as a near-ubiquitous feature on Apple products since the original AirPods Pro has made the AirPods Pro 2 nearly unlosable as well.

While this lasts, be sure to take advantage of it if you want to experience the best that Apple has to offer in terms of earbuds. At $49 off the typical $249 price, you can get the AirPods Pro 2 for just $200. Your wallet will thank you.

