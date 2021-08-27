  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These Audio-Technica headphone deals slash 50% off

By

One of the best headphones deals of the year is happening now at Dell! Right now, you can get the Audio-Technica QuietPoint Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just $99, marked down $100 from their original price of $199; or, you can get the Audio-Technica ATH-SR50BT Headphones for only $99, on sale from their original price of $199 for a savings of $100. Both of these over-the-ear headphones feature high-quality sound for an immersive listening experience. Whether you’re commuting on public transportation, studying in a shared space, working out in the gym, or streaming on your favorite platforms, you’ll love the sound quality and easy functionality of these over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones. Be sure to take advantage of this headphones deal today, as supplies are sure to go quickly.

Audio-Technica QuietPoint Wireless On-Ear Headphones — $99, was $199

audio-technica-quietpoint-wireless-on-ear-headphones black on a white background

Whether you’re looking for high quality headphones for daily music and podcast listening, high-end headphones for mixing and recording music, or an advanced gaming headset for streaming, the Audio-Technica QuietPoint Wireless headphones will get the job done. Currently marked down $100 from their regular price of $199 to just $99 at Dell, these headphones feature noise-canceling technology for uninterrupted listening. These ultra-comfy headphones feature padded ear covers for long listening, and Bluetooth connectivity lets you pair them with all of your devices easily, from your phone to your tablet and more. Make every note count with the improved listening experience of Audio-Technica headphones.

Buy Now

Audio-Technica ATH SR50BT Headphones — $99, was $199

audio-technica-ath-sr50bt black headphones on a white background

For the gym or home, school or work, your daily commute or major trips, a good pair of noise-canceling headphones is invaluable. Right now, you can get the Audio-Technica ATH-SR50-BT Wireless headphones at Dell for just $99. That’s a markdown of $100 from their regular marked price of $199. These high-end headphones feature noise-canceling technology and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can enjoy uninterrupted listening anywhere you go. The foldable design makes it easy to fit these headphones into your bag or carry-on for easy travel, and wireless Bluetooth connection means you never have to worry about tangled headphone wires. For streaming games or studying in the library, these headphones deliver pristine sound in any situation.

Buy Now

More Headphone Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are a ton of great headphone deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$177 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$20 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$209 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$93 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$30 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Which is better: Dell Latitude or Inspiron?

A silver Dell Inspiron 15 Plus laptop with a nature photo on the screen.

The best PDF editors for 2021

best PDF editors MacBook

Watch this astronaut reveal everything about his spacesuit

30 stunning spacewalk images to celebrate nasas 300th outing 28

A piece of this Martian rock could be coming to Earth

A Martian rock.

T-Mobile hacker lambasts carrier’s security measures

how to unlock your iphone use with another carrier t mobile hq sign feat 720x720

Best cheap treadmill deals for August 2021

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

Best cheap laser printer deals for August 2021

brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome

Qualcomm and ZTE hit new mark for millimeter-wave 5G speeds

Quick Setting screen on the TCL 20 Pro 5G.

Nvidia leak hints that its most powerful GPU yet could arrive later this year

Promotional photo of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

The best budget gaming monitors under $200

best gaming monitors under 200 original fabio silva

Google Nest Doorbell is $50 off today

lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2

Best cheap home internet deals for August 2021: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

Best cheap drone deals for August 2021: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8