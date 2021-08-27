These Audio-Technica headphone deals slash 50% off

One of the best headphones deals of the year is happening now at Dell! Right now, you can get the Audio-Technica QuietPoint Wireless On-Ear Headphones for just $99, marked down $100 from their original price of $199; or, you can get the Audio-Technica ATH-SR50BT Headphones for only $99, on sale from their original price of $199 for a savings of $100. Both of these over-the-ear headphones feature high-quality sound for an immersive listening experience. Whether you’re commuting on public transportation, studying in a shared space, working out in the gym, or streaming on your favorite platforms, you’ll love the sound quality and easy functionality of these over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones. Be sure to take advantage of this headphones deal today, as supplies are sure to go quickly.

Audio-Technica QuietPoint Wireless On-Ear Headphones — $99, was $199

Whether you’re looking for high quality headphones for daily music and podcast listening, high-end headphones for mixing and recording music, or an advanced gaming headset for streaming, the Audio-Technica QuietPoint Wireless headphones will get the job done. Currently marked down $100 from their regular price of $199 to just $99 at Dell, these headphones feature noise-canceling technology for uninterrupted listening. These ultra-comfy headphones feature padded ear covers for long listening, and Bluetooth connectivity lets you pair them with all of your devices easily, from your phone to your tablet and more. Make every note count with the improved listening experience of Audio-Technica headphones.

Buy Now

Audio-Technica ATH SR50BT Headphones — $99, was $199

For the gym or home, school or work, your daily commute or major trips, a good pair of noise-canceling headphones is invaluable. Right now, you can get the Audio-Technica ATH-SR50-BT Wireless headphones at Dell for just $99. That’s a markdown of $100 from their regular marked price of $199. These high-end headphones feature noise-canceling technology and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can enjoy uninterrupted listening anywhere you go. The foldable design makes it easy to fit these headphones into your bag or carry-on for easy travel, and wireless Bluetooth connection means you never have to worry about tangled headphone wires. For streaming games or studying in the library, these headphones deliver pristine sound in any situation.

Buy Now

More Headphone Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are a ton of great headphone deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations