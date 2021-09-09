  1. Deals
This Audio-Technica noise-canceling headphones deal will save you $150

Ready to take the plunge on a pair of high-end headphones? Here’s your chance! Right now, you can grab a pair of the Audio Technica Quietpoint Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones from Dell for just $149. That’s a savings of $150 from their regularly marked price of $299! These over-the-ear headphones are perfect for audiophiles, gamers, streamers, and anyone else who wants to experience immersive sounds from their favorite media.

The Audio Technica Noise-Cancelling Headphones on sale now at Dell are wireless for easy use either at home or on the go. They connect quickly and easily with your devices via Bluetooth, including your phone, tablet, laptop, or other tech. The memory foam ear pads help cancel out outside noises and provide a comfortable all-day listening experience. The built-in lithium battery provides up to 35 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, so you can keep listening everywhere you go. Charge them quickly with the included USB charger, and fold them up easily to fit in your bag when you’re not using them.

These headphones also feature a mic, so you can take calls with crystal-clear sound or record podcasts or streaming content. Touch-based swipe controls on the headset let you pause, take calls, adjust the volume, and more. You’ll experience premium sound and playback with the excellent sound reproduction capabilities of the Audio Technica headphones. Ideal for daily listening, attending online meetings, or streaming your favorite games, you’ll be amazed at the superior sound afforded by these noise-canceling headphones.

Snag a pair of the Audio Technica Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $149 when you order them today from Dell. Marked down from their regular price of $299, you’ll save $150 when you take advantage of the headphone deals going on today. Whether you’re listening to your favorite podcasts or music on your daily commute, having a late-night study session in the dorms, or recording a new podcast or Twitch stream, these headphones will help you get it done. Hurry — at these prices, they won’t last long!

