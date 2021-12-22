These are the Beats headphone deals you’ve been waiting for

Beats headphone deals are always in high demand, especially for holiday gifts. Amazon has two unbeatable headphone deals on Dr. Dre gear. Amazon is selling the Beats Studio Buds are 33% off for just $100, a $50 savings on the regular $150 price. Save $70, or 35%, when you buy Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones from Amazon for $130 instead of the normal $200.

Beats Studio Buds — $100, was $150

The Beats Studio Buds are true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds. Turn on Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) to block ambient sounds or shut it off in Transparency mode so you won’t miss out on what’s going on in your surroundings. Our Beats Studio Earbuds review praised the earbuds’ comfort, price, and sound quality as well as the ANC effectiveness. You can get up to 8 hours of listening time per charge and up to 24 hours when you use the included combination carrying and charging case. Beats Studio Buds are available in white, black, or red for just $100, a $50 savings from the $150 list price with free shipping and delivery before Christmas if you act fast.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones — $130, was $200

The versatile Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a bargain at full price, but this deal makes your decision even easier. Available in Black, Red, and Rose gold at the same $130 sale price, the comfortable Beats Solo3 headphones provide up to 40 hours of listening per charge. The Beats Fast Fuel recharging feature gives you up to three hours of listening time after charging for only five minutes. The Digital Trends Beats Solo3 review praised the battery life and strong compatibility with Apple products. Buy now to snap up a set of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones from Amazon for just $130, a $70 discount from the normal $200 list price.

