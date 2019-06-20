Share

The Beats by Dre lineup of headphones have become an icon in the head-fi industry. Despite having a mixed reputation among dedicated audiophiles, there’s no denying that the brand remains as popular as ever. Apple recently gave Beats Solo3 a fresh paint job (no new features) so you’ll find great deals on previous models.

These premium headphones come at high price tags, though, which is one reason why some may shy away. Whether you’re looking for yourself or planning to gift them to someone special, now’s a great time to score a pair as Amazon and Walmart are hacking prices off the Beats EP and Solo 3 headphones.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The Beats Solo3 boasts a sleek and compact design with folding earcups, making them a solid alternative to those earbuds for listening to your music on the go. It uses Class 1 Bluetooth to connect to your device, and when connected to a phone, the microphone and on-ear controls let you control your music while also being able to place and take calls. A premium playback combined with fine-tuned acoustics maximizes clarity, breadth, and balance, ensuring an amazing audio experience.

With an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless is an ideal everyday headphone. Its Fast Fuel feature gives you an additional three hours of playback after five minutes of charging. Get yours today.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Black – $210 on Walmart ($90 cheaper than on Amazon)

– $210 on Walmart ($90 cheaper than on Amazon) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Silver (Renewed ) – $170 on Amazon

Beats EP On-Ear Headphones (Blue/Red) – $70

The EP is the entry-level and most affordable on-ear set of headphones in the Beats by Dre lineup, but that doesn’t mean it cuts corners in terms of performance. They’re wired via a 3.5 mm jack, so you’ll never have to worry about them running out of juice. Key features include the company’s renowned fine-tuned acoustics for incredible balance, depth, and clarity; durable, lightweight design for portability, adjustable vertical sliders for personalized comfort, and a RemoteTalk cable for controlling music and receiving calls.

Coming in at $70 on Walmart (red and blue versions), the Beats EP On-Ear Headphones are ideal for kids as well as those trying out Beats for the first time.

