After days of carefully curated consumerism, regrettable impulse purchases, and envy over your friends’ best finds, Amazon Prime Day has come to a close. Plenty of products from smartphones to headphones to TVs and more received deep discounts, and although the dust has settled, some post-Prime Day deals still remain on Amazon and elsewhere.

While Prime Day and Walmart’s competing “Big Save” may have ended, there’s no need to fear that you missed out because Amazon extended deals on products across all types of departments. Wireless headphones are always a popular summer purchase, and now on Amazon, the matte black model of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones can be yours for just $160, down from their original $300. This summer’s savings season may be past its prime, but deals like this still sound pretty good to us.

Dr. Dre’s Beats brand made big waves when it was acquired by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion. Since then, the company has put some out some awesome audio products, from its Beats Studio series of on-ear headphones to the recent Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds. For an affordable, reliable set of wireless on-ear headphones, the Beats Solo3 might be your best bet.

While Apple recently released a new color palette for the Solo3, the sleek matte black model is the biggest bargain in this Amazon deal, at $140 off the original price. The ergonomic Beats Solo3 boast cushioned, adjustable ear cups, and come equipped with award-winning Beats audio, featuring fine-tuned acoustics for maximum sound clarity and balance. Powered by the innovative Apple W1 Bluetooth chip, the Solo3 wireless headphones allow for easy setup and seamless switching between Apple devices.

In the world of wireless headphones, battery life is an all-important metric, and on this front, the Beats Solo3 deliver. With the help of the W1 chip, the Solo3 last for up to 40 hours on a full charge. The Fast Fuel feature is especially useful in low battery situations, providing you with up to three hours of playback in just five minutes of charging. To top it all off, the Beats Solo3 come with Siri built in, enabling easy audio commands for controlling your music or taking calls.

Prime Day may be over, but the summer savings on Amazon are not, so if you’re in the market for a new pair of wireless headphones, consider these deeply discounted Beats Solo3.

