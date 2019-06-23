The best 4th of July sales 2019: Best Buy, Home Depot, and REI

Share

The 4th of July, much like Memorial Day, is all about getting together with loved ones and appreciating all of the great things we have. Of course, since many folks tend to get time off work to celebrate this American holiday, more than a few retailers are going to be dropping big savings. So if you have some time away from barbecuing, launching fireworks, or just relaxing with family and friends, it’s actually one of the best times of the summer to save some money — other than Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Whether you’re looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, or just about anything you can think of for summer, there’s bound to be a sale with your name on it. We’ve gathered all of the info you need to be prepared for the best 4th of July Sales of 2019, so if you don’t want to waste too much time searching for the best deals, we’ve got you covered.

Best 4th of July Sales Happening now

You’d think many of the best 4th of July sales would be happening on 4th of July weekend, right? Well, not exactly. Much like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day, online retailers are starting their discounts earlier and earlier every year. Many of the best discounts are already happening if you know where to look — though there are still many more to come.

Best Buy Sale: Perhaps the most well-known retailer on this list, Best Buy is currently offering big savings on appliances until July 10. With discounts up to 40 percent on washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, and more, it’s a great place to find a deal on some brand name home appliances.

Perhaps the most well-known retailer on this list, Best Buy is currently offering big savings on appliances until July 10. With discounts up to 40 percent on washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, and more, it’s a great place to find a deal on some brand name home appliances. REI Sale: Do you have everything you need to survive the summer? REI is currently offering up 40 percent off clothing, backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and just about everything in between. With discounts on brands like Patagonia and Hydro Flask, it’s a great place to find outdoor discounts before Prime Day.

Do you have everything you need to survive the summer? REI is currently offering up 40 percent off clothing, backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and just about everything in between. With discounts on brands like Patagonia and Hydro Flask, it’s a great place to find outdoor discounts before Prime Day. Home Depot Sale: Looking to upgrade your home or outdoor experience? Home Depot’s sale is offering up to 40 percent off major appliances, grills, mowers, power tools, and select patio furniture right now.

Looking to upgrade your home or outdoor experience? Home Depot’s sale is offering up to 40 percent off major appliances, grills, mowers, power tools, and select patio furniture right now. Amazon Sale: Though Amazon isn’t having an exclusive sale for the 4th of July, it does still have some of the best discounts going on online right now. With deals on Apple Watches, laptop discounts, and savings on just about everything else, the retail giant is a great place to save big. Though, you may want to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2019 to get the best savings.

Though Amazon isn’t having an exclusive sale for the 4th of July, it does still have some of the best discounts going on online right now. With deals on Apple Watches, laptop discounts, and savings on just about everything else, the retail giant is a great place to save big. Though, you may want to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2019 to get the best savings. Tempur-Pedic Mattress Sale: 4th of July weekend is notorious for really good mattress sales, and 2019 is no exception to that. Tempur-Pedic is currently offering $500 off select mattresses with an additional $300 instant gift.

4th of July weekend is notorious for really good mattress sales, and 2019 is no exception to that. Tempur-Pedic is currently offering $500 off select mattresses with an additional $300 instant gift. Tuft and Needle Sale: Considering Tuft and Needle is already known for affordable prices on memory foam mattresses, this sale just makes it an even more affordable option. With mattress prices as low as $445 through July 7, it’s a good place to find a great deal on a new bed.

When do the best 4th of July sales start?

While there are quite a few retailers already offering discounts for this event, there are plenty more who won’t be dropping deals until we get closer to the event. We can expect to start seeing a lot of sales come down the pipeline next weekend. Big stores like Walmart often wait until the weekend before the actual event start showing all of their cards.

You can also expect most of the major clothing retailers like Old Navy, Banana Republic, and American Eagle to start dropping their biggest savings in the days leading up to the 4th. However, it may still make sense to wait and see if the sales get any better during the actual 4th of July weekend since that is historically the best time to make your sale purchases.

What are the best 4th of July sales?

It may seem like online retailers are perpetually having sales these days, but there are some discounts you should be watching out for during these bigger holiday events that you won’t find during other times of the year. We’ve detailed everything you need to know to about the best sales during July 4 below, but you’ll still need to do some research of your own to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Mattress Sales: Many of the major mattress brands like Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Leesa, and Tuft and Needle offer some pretty good prices year-round, but they save their best prices for the weekend of July 4. If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new mattress, pillow, or bed, this is really the time of year to save the most money possible. Many of the major chains, like Mattress Firm and Sleep Train, will also have discounts in-store if you don’t want to buy online.

Clothing Sales: Any time there is a holiday weekend, you can expect big discounts on clothing. It’s been that way since before the internet even really existed and has only accelerated since then. If you find yourself wanting a new pair of jeans, shorts, or just an armload of new shirts and dresses, this a great time to find savings.

Outdoor Gear Sales: Like any summer sale, you should expect to find discounts on summer gear. REI especially has some solid discounts on tents, backpacks, jackets, and more, but almost every major outdoor retailer will have deals for you to look through.

Laptop Sales: Considering summer has officially begun, graduation is over, and the next school year is looming over the horizon, many computing brands are going to have a sale of some sort. You can likely expect deals from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, but we have yet to see many laptop deals or iPad deals come down the pipeline just yet.

How to avoid bad 4th of July Sales

Any time you have an event sale that spans across multiple different online storefronts, it’s important that you don’t get too carried away. Many of the discounts that you see, while flashy and exciting, might not actually be as good as you think. There are a few ways to actively avoid getting a bad deal, but all of them require you to do a little extra work on your end. We’ve outlined a few of the things you should do avoid getting a bad deal:

Compare prices on other sites : It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for a laptop or an appliance, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price.

: It can be hard to do this for clothing, but if you’re shopping for a laptop or an appliance, a quick check of other stores can help you decide if you’re getting a good price. Read the fine print : Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. A BOGO sale could mean a wide variety of different things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be.

: Some sales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, but you have to read all of the details to know that. A BOGO sale could mean a wide variety of different things and mail-in rebates are always more work than they ought to be. Go through a trusted source: Whether this means going through the filter of a publisher like us or just only buying from a retailer you’ve had good experiences with is up to you.

Whether this means going through the filter of a publisher like us or just only buying from a retailer you’ve had good experiences with is up to you. Use your judgment: When it comes to shopping, online or otherwise, it’s important not to trust everything you see. Deals were designed to get you to make an impulsive buying decision, so make sure you do your due diligence before going too crazy with your purchases.