Best Amazon Echo and Google Nest deals before Prime Day 2019

One of the most obvious purchases to make on Prime Day is a smart speaker. With Amazon and Google fighting for your business during this shopping event, we’re already seeing some great discounts ahead of the July 15 start date. And while there are sure to be even more Prime Day smart home deals to come, if you’re in the market for an Echo Dot or Google Home Mini, there’s no need to wait for a better discount.

Choosing between the Amazon and Google offerings can be challenging, but what it really comes down to is trust. Would you rather have Amazon or Google as a guest within your home? We’ve found the best Google Nest and comparable Amazon Echo deals going on for Cyber Monday, so you can get the best deal on whichever device is right for you.

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot — $25

The Google Home Mini is the equivalent of the Echo Dot from Amazon. Both of these pint-sized smart speakers act as fully functional hubs despite their size. This allows you to control music, ask questions, and enjoy a wide range of fun skills unique to each separate voice assistant. Both of these smart speakers are very similar in terms of technology and appearance, so the main difference is whether or not you want Alexa or Google Assistant.

Normally priced at $49, the Google Home Mini has been discounted to just $25 at Walmart.

Normally priced at $50, the Amazon Echo Dot has been discounted to just $25 at Amazon.

Echo Dot

Google Home Mini

Google Home vs. Amazon Echo — $69 and $70

Choosing between these two models is mostly about deciding what you’re going to use the assistant for. We’ve compared the two, and while they are very similar, there are some clear winners in various categories. If aesthetics are important to you, the Echo is your best bet. It’s also the more affordable of the two models and is compatible with a lot more devices than the Google Assistant is set up for. However, we preferred our interaction with Google Assistant to our time with Alexa, which is an issue that should definitely impact your buying decision — especially if this is your first ever smart speaker.

Normally priced at $129, the Google Home has been discounted to just $69 at Walmart.

Normally priced at $100, the Amazon Echo has been discounted to just $70 at Amazon.

Echo

Google Home

