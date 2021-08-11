  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best cheap appliance package deals and sales for August 2021

By

Whether you’re updating your current kitchen or laundry or equipping a new home, appliance package deals can save you lots of money. Appliance package sales are a tradition in the large appliance business, for both manufacturers and retailers. Because you can save so much more money buying multiple appliances simultaneously rather than one at a time, it’s especially important to look for holiday sales or other major sales events when merchants feature appliance package deals. Finding and buying these package deals isn’t exactly a feast or famine experience, with lots of appliance package sales one week and none the following week, but navigating the available bargains can be overwhelming if you don’t have a system. Instead, you can let us do the searching for you to find the best appliance package deals available right now. We update this post regularly so check back whenever you’re ready to up-level your home laundry or kitchen.

Today’s best appliance package deals

>

GE Top-Freezer Refrigerator & Self-Cleaning Electric Range Suite in White

$1,793 $1,896
Package includes a 16.6-cu. ft. top-freezer refrigerator, 4-element electric range with 5-cu. ft. oven, 1.6-cu. ft. over-the-range microwave, and 64-decibel dishwasher.
Buy at Lowes
Up $50 in rebates

Kitchenaid French-Door Refrigerator & Gas Cooktop Suite in Stainless Steel

$10,400 $10,695
Kitchenaid bundle includes a 5-door French door refrigerator, 24-inch self-cleaning convection wall oven, 36-inch 5-burner gas cooktop, 30-inch wall-mounted range hood, and 44-decibel dishwasher.
Buy at Lowes

LG TurboWash 3D washer-dryer combo

$1,700 $1,900
Pair a 5.--cu. ft. smart top-load washer with TurboWash 3D tech plus a 7.3-cu. ft. smart electric dryer with sensing.
Buy at Best Buy

GE White on White washer-dryer package

$1,352 $1,402
Bundle includes a 4.6-cu. ft. top load washer and a 7.2-cu. ft. 4-cycle front-load electric dryer.
Buy at Best Buy

Amana sleek 4-piece kitchen bundle

$2,504 $2,708
Package includes 24.5-cu. ft. side-by-side refrigerator, 1.6-cu. ft. microwave, 5.1-cu. ft. freestanding gas range, and a 24-inch build-in dishwasher.
Buy at Best Buy

LG Stainless Steel Package with Full Convert with Craft Ice Refrigerator

$6,625 $7,026
Package includes a 29.5-cu. ft. smart French 4-door fridge with craft ice, 46-decibel 3-rack dishwasher, 6.3-cu. ft. slide in electric range with convection oven, and 2.0-cu.ft. microwave with sensor.
Buy at The Home Depot

Samsung Stainless Steel kitchen package

$4,185 $5,076
This Samsung kitchen package includes a 28-cu. ft. 4-door French door fridge, tall tub dishwasher, electric range with convection oven, and a .1 cu. ft. microwave oven with sensor.
Buy at The Home Depot
Free $400 Gift Card with Package

Samsung Kitchen Package #2

$4,378 $4,998
Samsung fingerprint-resistant stainless steel package includes a 4-door French door refrigerator, microwave oven with sensor, slide-in gas range with Wi-Fi, and 3-rack dishwasher.
Buy at Best Buy

Frigidaire Gallery French Door Refrigerator & Air Fry Gas Range Suite

$5,776 $6,296
Bundle includes 21.8-Cu. ft. 4-door French Door fridge, 30-inch 5-burner gas range with self-cleaning air fryer convection oven, 1.7 cu. ft. microwave with sensor, and 49-decibel dishwasher.
Buy at Lowes

Maytag Extra-Power washer-dryer package deal

$2,070
This metallic slate duo includes a 4.8-cu. ft. high-efficiency front load washer with steam and a 7.3-cu. fit. 12-cycle high-efficiency electric dryer with steam.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Stainless Steel Package with Side by Side Refrigerator

$2,905 $3,116
Bundle includes a 27.4-cu. ft. side-by-side fridge, 55-decibel dishwasher, 5.9-cu. ft. freestanding 5-burner self-cleaning range, and a 1.7-cu. ft. over-the-range microwave oven.
Buy at The Home Depot

Samsung powerful clean with less noise washer-dryer package

$1,500 $1,710
Washer-dryer combo includes a 4.5-cu. ft. high-efficiency top-load washer and a 7.4-cu. ft. large capacity top load gas dryer with sensor both with a brushed black finish.
Buy at Best Buy

Frigidaire Side by Side Refrigerator & Electric Range Suite

$3,256 $3,376
This bundle includes a 25.6-cu. ft. side-by-side fridge, 5-element electric range and self-cleaning stove, 54-cecibel dishwasher, and a 1.8-cu. ft. over-the-range microwave.
Buy at Lowes
Up to $50 in Rebates

Amana Top-Freezer Refrigerator & Gas Range Suite in Stainless Steel

$2,646 $2,706
Package includes 18.2-cu. ft. top-freezer refrigerator, 4-burner 5-cu. fit. self-cleaning gas range, 1.6-cu. ft. over-the-range microwave, and a 63-decibel 24-inch dishwasher.
Buy at Lowes

Samsung elegance & intelligence black stainless steel kitchen appliance package

$7,146 $7,587
This bundles includes a 22-inch Family Hub 4-door French door fridge, 2.1-cu. ft. microwave with sensor, 5.-cu. ft. double oven convection range, and a 42-decibel, 3-rack dishwasher.
Buy at Best Buy

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Package with Side by Side Refrigerator

$3,198 $3,376
This bundle includes a 25-cu. ft. side-by-side refrigerator, 55-decibel dishwasher, 5.3-cu-ft. 4-burner freestanding electric range, and a 1.7-cu. ft. over-the-range microwave oven.
Buy at The Home Depot

LG contemporary finish and features kitchen appliance bundle

$5,337 $6,230
This bundle includes a 27.8-cu. ft. smart French 4-door refrigerator, a 2.2-cu. ft. microwave, 6.3-cu. ft. gas range with ProBake convection, and a smart Wi-Fi-enabled dishwasher.
Buy at Best Buy

KitchenAid counter-depth style and convection cooking package

$6,620 $7,020
Package includes a 22.6-cu. ft. side-by-side refrigerator, 1.9-cu. ft. microwave with sensor, 5.8-cu. ft. slide-in gas convection range, and a44-decibel 3-rack dishwasher.
Buy at Best Buy

Whirlpool Whirlpool Stainless Steel Package

$3,686 $4,096
This bundle includes a 25-cu. ft. French-door refrigerator, 51-decibel dishwasher, 5.3-cu.ft. free-standing electric range with 5-elements and frozen bake technology, and a 1.9-cu. ft. microwave oven.
Buy at The Home Depot

GE 4-piece stylish finish kitchen package

$3,474 $3,550
GE bundle includes a 24.8-cu. ft. French door refrigerator, 1.6-cu. ft. over-the-range microwave, 5.0-cu. ft. free-standing gas range, and a 48-decibel dishwasher.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose an appliance package

It’s easy to get carried away and spend way too much money on household appliances. Appliance package deals can help you not only save money but also help you buy appliances that look good together and match not only the style but also the level of features and functions. It’s easy to find single appliance deals, whether you’re looking for refrigerator deals, oven deals, microwave deals, or dishwasher deals. Washer and dryer deals are very common, especially in the last decade or so when front-load washer and dryer sets mounted on pedestals have been a point of pride for some homeowners. If you’re buying a new home or doing a total kitchen renovation, that’s when you’re most likely in the market for a full suite of kitchen appliances and matching washer and dryer sets. When a single appliance fails, either from a long life of faithful service or an unfortunate quirk, finding a replacement that matches the existing or surviving appliances can be a bit trickier. The following factors are items to consider when shopping for appliance package sales.

  • Priority — Unless money is no object, setting and sticking to priorities can be the key to satisfaction when you shop for appliance package deals. Priorities can range from budget considerations to balancing the style, color, and even the depth of features and functions of your new appliances. See below for more on those considerations. If you start by knowing what’s most important in choosing new appliances — important, that is, for you and anyone else who uses and pays for them — your odds are higher of maintaining your happiness after your new appliances are installed and working. If you find yourself confused in the moment, take a breath and ask yourself, “What’s more important, this factor or that factor?” Slowing down for a beat or two can help. But now on to some specifics in selecting the best appliance package deals.
  • Appliance package type — If you’re shopping for a new washer and dryer combo, that’s relatively easy: one washer and one dryer pretty much cover the territory for most shoppers. If you’re shopping for kitchen appliance package deals, however, you could be looking for combinations of two to six appliances or more. Note that if you see a three-piece or four-piece package, some retailers and manufacturers have deals where you can add to an existing appliance package and get additional savings.
  • Brand — There’s no rule that you have to buy all your appliances from the same manufacturer and brand, but there are several good reasons to do so. Financially you’ll have better leverage buying one brand because retailer sales are often subsidized directly by the manufacturers so the retailer would have no monetary motivation to mix brands. Style and color matches are more likely to be accurate when you buy multiple appliances from the same brand. It’s maybe not too bad to buy white, black, or stainless steel appliances without concern that the colors and surfaces will clash, but if you want bronze, burgundy, or other colors or finishes you could be taking a big chance mixing brands unless you can see them side by side before you buy them.
  • Features and functions — As with most consumer products, there’s always just one more feature or one more function that you can pay for. If you were shopping for a refrigerator and nothing else, for example, you might keep on going up the model line until budget or other constraints kicked in. Few of us will go to the very top of a brand’s lineup for all of our appliances because prices can go into the stratosphere when you’re shopping for only the best for all appliances. Unless there’s a specific feature or function that you’re ready to fight for, try to find a balance among the appliances in your package. Basic functional appliance sets are the least expensive and the top-of-the-line units cost most, but in the mid-range, you can find loads of choices. Usually, manufacturer appliance package deals included matched feature and function levels for the included appliances.
  • Space — Do take the time to measure your spaces to be sure your new appliances will fit. The relative size of appliances also matters, at least for appearance. The most obvious example of a mismatch would be when someone buys a huge washer and a relatively small dryer.
  • Color — Whether from the same brand or not, no one says all your appliances need to be the same color or finish. Just as it’s increasingly common to see two contrasting cabinet colors in larger kitchens, that approach can work, too, with appliances. If you’re upgrading with the intent of reselling, either immediately or sometime soon, don’t mix appliance finishes. Stainless steel is still the hands-down favorite for resale home shoppers.
  • Price — Do you want to limit the price tag of your new kitchen appliance suite to $3,000 or less, or is $30,000 OK? You can spend a lot more than $30K on appliances alone if you focus on top-of-the-line models, especially with European or commercial models. Have fun with shopping, but reality can strike hard if you don’t stay somewhere close to your budget.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

WhatsApp just solved the biggest problem for mobile platform hoppers

Samsung Galaxy folding phones.

Best back-to-school headphone deals and sales for 2021

Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones

How to unlock the CX-9 in Call of Duty: Warzone

The CX-9 in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Apple AirPods, Powerbeats get massive price cuts at Amazon

Apple Airpods Pro in Case

Alienware gaming monitors are ridiculously cheap today

Alienware AW2521HF Gaming Monitor with Predator Hunting Grounds on screen.

Best back-to-school TV sales and deals for 2021

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to 2022

Two characters in a scene from Life is Strange.

The architect behind Nvidia RTX DLSS and ray tracing now works at Intel

CoD Warzone running with and without DLSS enabled.

Save over $700 off the perfect work-from-home laptop at Dell

Dell Vostro 15 5510 work from home and productivity laptop

Everything we know about New World, Amazon Games’ first MMORPG

New World players engaged in combat.

Beats Studio3 headphones with Apple W1 chip are $150 off today

Beats Studio3 Headphones on Woman Laughing

FEMA Emergency Alert Test will rattle your phone today

FEMA emergency alert text.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3 screen being opened up.