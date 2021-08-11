Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you’re updating your current kitchen or laundry or equipping a new home, appliance package deals can save you lots of money. Appliance package sales are a tradition in the large appliance business, for both manufacturers and retailers. Because you can save so much more money buying multiple appliances simultaneously rather than one at a time, it’s especially important to look for holiday sales or other major sales events when merchants feature appliance package deals. Finding and buying these package deals isn’t exactly a feast or famine experience, with lots of appliance package sales one week and none the following week, but navigating the available bargains can be overwhelming if you don’t have a system. Instead, you can let us do the searching for you to find the best appliance package deals available right now. We update this post regularly so check back whenever you’re ready to up-level your home laundry or kitchen.

Today’s best appliance package deals

How to choose an appliance package

It’s easy to get carried away and spend way too much money on household appliances. Appliance package deals can help you not only save money but also help you buy appliances that look good together and match not only the style but also the level of features and functions. It’s easy to find single appliance deals, whether you’re looking for refrigerator deals, oven deals, microwave deals, or dishwasher deals. Washer and dryer deals are very common, especially in the last decade or so when front-load washer and dryer sets mounted on pedestals have been a point of pride for some homeowners. If you’re buying a new home or doing a total kitchen renovation, that’s when you’re most likely in the market for a full suite of kitchen appliances and matching washer and dryer sets. When a single appliance fails, either from a long life of faithful service or an unfortunate quirk, finding a replacement that matches the existing or surviving appliances can be a bit trickier. The following factors are items to consider when shopping for appliance package sales.

Priority — Unless money is no object, setting and sticking to priorities can be the key to satisfaction when you shop for appliance package deals. Priorities can range from budget considerations to balancing the style, color, and even the depth of features and functions of your new appliances. See below for more on those considerations. If you start by knowing what’s most important in choosing new appliances — important, that is, for you and anyone else who uses and pays for them — your odds are higher of maintaining your happiness after your new appliances are installed and working. If you find yourself confused in the moment, take a breath and ask yourself, “What’s more important, this factor or that factor?” Slowing down for a beat or two can help. But now on to some specifics in selecting the best appliance package deals.

Appliance package type — If you're shopping for a new washer and dryer combo, that's relatively easy: one washer and one dryer pretty much cover the territory for most shoppers. If you're shopping for kitchen appliance package deals, however, you could be looking for combinations of two to six appliances or more. Note that if you see a three-piece or four-piece package, some retailers and manufacturers have deals where you can add to an existing appliance package and get additional savings.

Brand — There's no rule that you have to buy all your appliances from the same manufacturer and brand, but there are several good reasons to do so. Financially you'll have better leverage buying one brand because retailer sales are often subsidized directly by the manufacturers so the retailer would have no monetary motivation to mix brands. Style and color matches are more likely to be accurate when you buy multiple appliances from the same brand. It's maybe not too bad to buy white, black, or stainless steel appliances without concern that the colors and surfaces will clash, but if you want bronze, burgundy, or other colors or finishes you could be taking a big chance mixing brands unless you can see them side by side before you buy them.

Features and functions — As with most consumer products, there's always just one more feature or one more function that you can pay for. If you were shopping for a refrigerator and nothing else, for example, you might keep on going up the model line until budget or other constraints kicked in. Few of us will go to the very top of a brand's lineup for all of our appliances because prices can go into the stratosphere when you're shopping for only the best for all appliances. Unless there's a specific feature or function that you're ready to fight for, try to find a balance among the appliances in your package. Basic functional appliance sets are the least expensive and the top-of-the-line units cost most, but in the mid-range, you can find loads of choices. Usually, manufacturer appliance package deals included matched feature and function levels for the included appliances.

Space — Do take the time to measure your spaces to be sure your new appliances will fit. The relative size of appliances also matters, at least for appearance. The most obvious example of a mismatch would be when someone buys a huge washer and a relatively small dryer.

Color — Whether from the same brand or not, no one says all your appliances need to be the same color or finish. Just as it's increasingly common to see two contrasting cabinet colors in larger kitchens, that approach can work, too, with appliances. If you're upgrading with the intent of reselling, either immediately or sometime soon, don't mix appliance finishes. Stainless steel is still the hands-down favorite for resale home shoppers.

Price — Do you want to limit the price tag of your new kitchen appliance suite to $3,000 or less, or is $30,000 OK? You can spend a lot more than $30K on appliances alone if you focus on top-of-the-line models, especially with European or commercial models. Have fun with shopping, but reality can strike hard if you don't stay somewhere close to your budget.

