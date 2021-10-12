Best Black Friday Dell XPS Deals 2021: What to Expect

If you’re looking to buy a new high performance laptop, consider waiting for Black Friday Dell XPS deals. The shopping holiday is within sight, and you’re virtually guaranteed to save money if you hold off on that big purchase. While it’s true that Dell discounts XPS laptops pretty often, we’re expecting to see some incredibly steep price cuts during the Dell XPS Black Friday deals. Think upwards of 50% off, if last year is any indication. Computers are a fantastic product to shop for during Black Friday deals, second only to 4K TVs. Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Dell are trying to offload as much product as possible now that they’re “in the black” profit-wise. During Black Friday Dell XPS deals, Dell can sell their XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops for insanely low prices, knowing that they’ve already turned a profit for the year. Read on to figure out how you can take advantage!

Best Black Friday Dell XPS Deals We Saw Last Year

There are three main Dell XPS models, broken down by size: The Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. The Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 are available in both standard and 2-in-1 configurations and all three models feature optional touchscreens as well. Resolutions for both touch and non-touch displays on Dell XPS laptops run the gamut from 1080p to 4K Ultra HD, so you’ve got some options there, too.

Last year, Dell discounted the XPS 15 by $300 during their Black Friday Dell XPS deals. The XPS 13 dropped by $200 on Cyber Monday last year. These prices put the XPS 13 between $500 and $700 depending on specs, and made the XPS 15 hover around $1,000. In 2019, Dell slashed prices on XPS laptops and desktops by up to 50%.

You might be seeing a pattern here. Dell XPS Black Friday deals aren’t new, and we expect them to return in full force. Possibly even better than last year, but we’ll get to that later. We saw big deals not only at Dell (although those were the best), but also at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. All of these retailers are offloading stock and preparing for the winter holidays.

What Black Friday Dell XPS Deals We Expect to See This Year

Like we noted above, Dell XPS Black Friday deals are a recurring event, and we expect to see many more of them this year. We expect them to be even better than they were in 2020 for several reasons. First, consider 2019. Dell slashed prices almost site-wide, including on the XPS 13 and XPS 15, by up to 50%. 2020 saw smaller discounts in comparison, but there was also a global pandemic and massive supply shortages on computer parts.

We’re now in 2021, and some of the supply shortages have eased up. As proof of that, Dell had deals just this week that rivalled 2020’s Black Friday Dell XPS deals. If $300 off an XPS 13 is early-October stuff, think of how big the average deal will be on Black Friday. Expect big sales on the XPS 13, marginal sales on the XPS 15, and maybe one or two surprise XPS 17 deals.

Should You Buy a Dell XPS Laptop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is only three days after Black Friday, and there are pros and cons to waiting. If a super popular item goes on sale on Black Friday, it may sell out by the end of the weekend. On the other hand, if an item doesn’t sell super well, retailers have an incentive to discount it even more on Cyber Monday.

Dell products that go on sale regularly sell out within a few days. A deal that starts on a Friday likely won’t last the weekend. Add the mad scramble for laptops on Black Friday into the mix, and we’d be surprised to see the same deal last a whole day. This year, we’d recommend buying the first Black Friday Dell XPS deal that catches your eye.

