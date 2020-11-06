Best Black Friday Projector Deals 2020: BenQ, LG, Optoma

  1. Deals

If you’ve been waiting to purchase some electronic items ahead of the holidays, then you can already score some early Black Friday deals on everything from TVs to kitchen appliances. But one area you won’t want to miss out on is your home theater setup, which you can build from scratch or upgrade with great deals on projectors. With so many of us staying home and cinemas around the world closing due to the pandemic, cinema lovers are having to get creative to enjoy their movie-watching experience. And a home theater setup is a great way to enjoy the latest movies and old classics safely and comfortably in your home.

Black Friday itself falls later in the month, on November 27, but there are already great deals to be had on projectors, and we’ve rounded up some of the best for you. While you’re shopping, you might want to check out the best Best Friday soundbar deals as well to give you that great cinematic experience at home. Not sure a projector is the best option for you? There are hundreds of fantastic Black Friday TV deals happening right now, and one of them could just be a better fit for what you’re trying to achieve — especially if you don’t have pockets deep enough for pricey 4K projector.

Best Black Friday projector deals

Hompow Mini Projector

$72 $140
With noise reduction technology to keep quiet, this small projector supports up to 1080p display and has 50,000 hours of lamp life so you should be able to watch movies for years without replacement.
Apeman Portable Projector

$73 $100
It's not going to replicate a cinema in your basement, but for less than 100 bucks, it's hard to beat the Apeman projector if you're after a cheap and portable unit.
Optoma HD146X 1080p Projector

$580 $949
The Optoma HD146X is the updated version of the HD142X, which we named the best Full HD projector for those who want a theater-like experience without paying a grand or more for a 4K unit.
LG HU80KA 4K Smart Laser Projector

$2,097 $3,000
It's a bit pricey (which is why a deal like this is welcome), but if you want the most user-friendly cinema-quality home theater experiences, look no further than the LG HU80KA 4K laser projector.
Yaber Y31 1080P Projector

$270 $530
This 7200 Lux projector has 1080p native resolution for crisp high definition images, as well as a brightness that outshines most other projectors. There's hifi stereo sound included as well.
ViewSonic M1 Mini+ Smart Portable Projector

$200 $240
A pocket-sized LED projector with a resolution of 854x480p and support for 1080p, plus integrated wifi and JBL speaker, making it perfect for office workers who want to show presentations simply.
BenQ TK800M 4K Projector

$1,199 $1,449
As one of our favorite 4K home theater projectors, the BenQ TK800M is the go-to for a cinema-quality home theater experience.
DBPOWER Projector

$76 $110
This 3500 Lux projector displays images from 32 to 170 inches at a projection distance of between one and five meters. Its compact size makes it easy to carry and store and it has a quiet turbo fan.
ViewSonic PX747 4K Projector

$1,100 $1,300
Some 4K projectors run well north of $2,000, but for around a grand, the Viewsonic PX747 offers a lot of capabilities for enjoying videos and games in Ultra HD.
AuKing Mini Projector

$68 $85
This 1080p projector is a cheap way to set up a multimedia home theater, with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, a bright image for its small size, quiet low-noise operation, and a long lasting lamp.
How to choose a projector during Black Friday

When it comes to choosing a projector, you’ll notice a huge range in price and features, with some models costing less than $100 and some running north of $2,000. So you’ll want to do some research to find out which is the best projector you can afford. Have your heart set on a 4K model? We’ve tried the finest the retailers have to offer and have rounded up all the best 4K projectors in one place.

Some of the factors to consider when selecting a projector include it brightness (which you’ll see indicated in lumens) as this will determine how well the projector will perform in brighter conditions during the day. If you’re watching at night, a lower level of brightness will be fine. But if you want to watch during the day, especially if you don’t have blackout curtains or blinds, then you’ll need a projector with a higher level of brightness in order to see the picture. You might want your projector to be portable as well, in which case you should check out the best pocket projectors.

Another big consideration is the picture size and resolution of the projector. You’ll find models with anything from 720p in cheaper products to 4K Ultra HD in products like the Optoma UHD50X, and what you’ll be happy with depends upon how demanding you are when it comes to picture quality. You should also take a note of the throw distance, which is the optimal distance between the projector and the surface you’ll be projecting onto. Measure the distance in the space you’ll be using a look for a projector which supports that throw range.

One more aspect to look at is the connectivity options of the projector. Many modern projects now support WiFi and Bluetooth, so you can easily connect your phone to the projector and play movies from that. This is helpful for office use, when you need to present at work, for example, or at home if your friends want to share clips from their devices. You should also look for support for HDMI support so you can plug in your gaming console or Blu-Ray player.

And you might want to consider what audio connectivity is available to work with your audio setup as well. Most projectors will come with built-in speakers which will do for casual use, but if you’re looking for a high-quality cinematic experience then you’ll likely want some external speakers to give better sound.

Where to find the best projector sales

With Black Friday being such a big event, you’ll find discounts on projectors from retailers across the internet. However, you want to make sure you’re buying from a reputable retailer so you can be confident in your purchase. We’ve rounded up a few suggestions for the best places to find projector deals this Black Friday:

  • Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is one of the best locations to shop for discounted projectors, with an absolutely massive range of products to fit every budget and requirement.
  • Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy has a smaller but well-curated selection of projectors, focusing more on the mid- and high-end products. If there’s a particular model you’ve been waiting to purchase, you should check if it’s on sale here as there are some discounts on great projectors to be found.
  • Walmart Black Friday: Walmart also has a wide range of projectors available, with deals on everything from cheaper models to pricier options. You’ll find brands like Epsom, LG, Panasonic, and more.
