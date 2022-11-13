Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals: What to buy before it’s gone

Black Friday is off to an early start this year, and with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy launching their sales weeks ahead of the actual event (no doubt spurred on by the unexpected Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October), it’s already time to get shopping. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a TV, as Black Friday deals present the best opportunity of the year to save big on tech like this. Best Buy Black Friday deals are currently your best bet for finding early bargains on a new television, but there’s no time to waste, as we’ve already seen some sell out completely. Worry not, however, because we’ve got the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you can shop right here.

TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV — $250, was $340

TCL is one of the best TV brands if you’re looking for value, and a TCL 4-Series television like this 50-inch number is a real bargain — especially if you can catch it on sale. Its 50-inch LED panel is a great size for smaller common rooms, bedrooms, and similar spaces where a larger TV might be overkill, and its Roku TV interface makes it easy to enjoy all of your favorite streaming apps in crisp 4K UHD. You get four HDMI ports for hooking up media players, gaming consoles, a soundbar, and other input devices, and HDR support lets you enjoy the benefits of modern content with high dynamic range. If you’re looking for a no-frills 4K smart TV that gives you everything you need without making you pay for things you don’t, this 50-inch TCL 4-Series Roku TV is one of the top early Best Buy Black Friday TV deals available now.

70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV — $450, was $650

Insignia is another high-value name in the 4K TV space and its F30 Series offers a lot of bang for your buck, especially if you’re looking for a Fire TV. The Insignia F40 Series is available in a range of sizes, with the 55-inch and 70-inch models both being on sale right now (and giving you a couple options if you’re still not settled on what size TV to buy). The Fire TV OS is a great smart interface for streaming, especially if you’re a Prime member, as it makes it easy to take full advantage of Prime Video content. Of course, it also has full support for other top streaming platforms — Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, YouTube TV; it’s all there at your fingertips. It even includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use Amazon’s AI helper to browse for content and control playback, and you can also sync it up with other Alexa-powered devices for wider smart home integration. HDR and DTS Studio Sound also provide a more immersive cinematic experience.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T Series 4K Tizen TV — $580, was $850

Samsung is a name you’ll see often when looking at the best TVs, but you don’t have to pay as much as you might think for a TV from a top-tier brand like this. Case in point is the Samsung TU690T, which is on sale right now among the early Best Buy Black Friday TV deals. This one measures 75 inches, too, so it’s a great (and surprisingly affordable) pick if you’re after a big-screen TV for your home theater system. The Samsung TU690T 4K TV runs on the Tizen smart streaming interface and features HDR10+, which is one of the more advanced HDR formats available today. Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K can also upscale older content so it looks smoother when sized-up on an UHD panel, and the included voice remote gives you hands-free control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung Bixby, which are all built right into the TV.

Samsung 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Tizen TV — $1,600, was $2,000

Along with being one of the best TV brands, Samsung is also a pioneer in the TV space (Samsung Electronics actually got its start selling black-and-white TVs in the ’60s and ’70s). One of those innovations is the quantum-dot LED panel. The Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV features this technology, with its 65-inch 4K panel utilizing a quantum-dot overlay that amplifies color and light to deliver a brighter and more vibrant picture. It’s ideal for daytime viewing and for TVs in rooms that get a lot of light. Samsung takes this even further with the QN90B, which is a “Neo QLED TV” that combines quantum dots with a Mini-LED panel. This offers full-array local dimming for enhanced color and deep contrast to deliver a truly gorgeous picture. Support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG high dynamic range, a 120Hz refresh rate, and multiple built-in voice assistants round off the package to make this one of the best early Black Friday TV deals we’ve so far seen.

LG 65-inch C2 Series OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,700 was $2,100

If you want what is arguably the best panel technology to be found on a consumer-grade 4K television, then you should be looking at an OLED TV. An OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TV trades traditional backlighting for individually lit particles that deliver unrivaled contrast and color depth, as parts of the screen can light up or shut off completely independent of each other. The LG C2 OLED TV is our favorite OLED television for the money, offering a superb picture at a price that’s not beyond reach. Its excellent contrast and color accuracy make it a great choice for serious home cinema enthusiasts, while a bevy of features including Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, the LG Game Optimizer, and HDMI 2.1 support make it a fine choice for gamers, too. OLED TVs are more expensive than their LED and QLED counterparts to be sure, but early Best Buy Black Friday TV deals drop this one down to a very attractive price.

