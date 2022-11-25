Have you only got time to check out one retailer this Black Friday? We get it. Life is busy and you probably have more enjoyable things to do, right? Fortunately, we’re here to help you know exactly which retailer has the best Black Friday deals on TVs and laptops so you know exactly where to go to save big. We’ve also picked out some of our favorite deals to help you save money even faster.

Best Buy has the best Black Friday deals on laptops and TVs

Best Buy Black Friday deals are the ones you want to check out most of all. Anyone looking for the best deals on laptops and TVs will be delighted by what Best Buy has to offer. It’s a great idea to take a look at what’s on sale sooner rather than later. The best offers are always in limited supply, so you’ll want to beat the rush by checking them out immediately.

Our 5 favorite Best Buy Black Friday deals on laptops and TVs

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i — $100, was $250

Black Friday laptop deals don’t get much cheaper than this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. It’s well suited for students or anyone on a very tight budget but in need of a Windows-based laptop. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. The storage is low but just what you need to run Windows 11 Home in S Mode. From there, you can save all your files on the cloud so you won’t have to worry about storage space. With an attractive 14-inch HD screen with narrow bezels, it looks pretty good for the price, plus you gain Dolby Audio speakers too. With up to 10 hours of battery life and instant boot-up, it’s perfectly suited for someone that needs a straightforward productivity device. Lenovo is even one of the best laptop brands for this purpose, so you know you’re in good hands.

Asus 2-in-1 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook — $179, was $379

One of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals is on this Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook. That’s thanks to its touchscreen meaning you can use it as both a laptop and a tablet. It has an Intel Core M3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Of course, like all the best Chromebooks, the idea is that you save all your files on the cloud. With a 14-inch full HD screen, you can clearly see what’s going on as you work with the choice of putting it in laptop, audience, tabletop, or presentation mode. A built-in media reader proves useful while there’s also a webcam for video calls. It’s a great all-rounder.

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $240, was $400

Black Friday TV deals are always worth paying attention to as demonstrated by this cheap Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV. If you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV for your bedroom, den, or even kitchen, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is ideal. It offers a great 4K resolution along with High Dynamic Range and DTS Studio Sound for more immersive audio. With Alexa voice controls, you can easily access the Fire TV streaming built-in so that you can use thousands of different channels, apps, and Alexa skills. You can also hook up a compatible soundbar courtesy of HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC support. There’s far more going on here than the price suggests.

Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV — $580, was $850

Samsung often features among the best TVs. While the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV isn’t on that list, it still includes some valuable features seen elsewhere. It offers 4K upscaling so you can watch everything at a superior quality than before. That’s thanks to Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K which does a great job of improving things. A PurColor Crystal Display also means that colors are fine-tuned to how they are meant to be seen so you get a better picture than elsewhere. With a Universal guide, it’s a breeze to navigate the TV with tailored recommendations coming up with ideas you may not have thought of before. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant make it a breeze to speak your commands, too, while there’s also Apple AirPlay 2 support. Plus, of course, there’s that huge and gorgeous 75-inch display.

LG 65-inch B2 Series OLED TV — $1,300, was $1,900

OLED is one of the best technologies around for superior picture quality. While the LG 65-inch B2 Series doesn’t make the cut for the best OLED TVs, many OLED TVs with similar features do. OLED means you enjoy self-lit pixels that work independently of each other so you get brighter colors at the same time as deeper blacks. LG’s a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K ensures that upscaling isn’t an issue here and that the TV can provide you with a gorgeous array of colors thanks to AI Picture Pro which automatically enhances contrast and resolution as you view. Dynamic tone mapping also helps here, detecting what you’re watching and adjusting to optimal tone curves. That way, everything looks more natural. Movie fans will love the dedicated Filmmaker mode and Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support. Gamers will adore the Game Optimizer mode and its two HDMI 2.1 ports that are ideal for the latest games consoles.

