If you’ve been waiting on a killer Chromebook deal, now’s the time to pull the trigger. Best Buy is offering $250 off the 15-inch HP 15-DE0523DX Chromebook, bringing its price down to $350. That’s over 40% off the $600 starting price, making it one of the best Chromebook deals we’ve seen in quite some time. But you’ll have to hurry, as this deal is valid for today only.

What do you get with the catchily named 15-DE0523DX? Internally, there is a quad-core eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8250U with a base speed of 1.6GHz and Turbo Boost of 3.4GHz, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

It’s all wrapped up in a Ceramic White chassis with a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display. It weighs four pounds — less than the 4.3-pound Acer Chromebook 15 — and has a combined metal and plastic construction. As for ports, HP’s offering has two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We found the display to be plenty bright and vibrant in our review, and the fact that HP has included touch capabilities is a welcome boost. Compared to other affordable Chromebooks like the HP Chromebook 14 and the aforementioned Acer Chromebook 15, we found HP’s screen to be superior — it was a real pleasure to use.

We were also impressed with the device’s long-lasting battery life, strong Chrome OS performance, and good build quality for the price. We reviewed the Intel Core i3 model with 4GB of memory, which at the time cost $469 — getting an i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for over $100 less shows just how good today’s deal is. It means you can snag a much more powerful Chromebook than you’d normally expect to get at this price, making this offer a real corker.

