Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $500, was $830

With a huge saving going on, it’d be easy to dismiss this TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV TV as almost too cheap to be worth considering. Don’t worry. TCL is one of the best TV brands out there at this price and it’s well worth checking out. Beside the stunning 70-inch 4K screen, the TV also boasts Clear Motion Index 120 so you get silky smooth performance thanks to a high 120Hz refresh rate. It’s ideal for watching sports or playing fast-paced games. Other features include Google Assistant built-in so you can search for content easily with your voice. There’s also Chromecast so you can easily cast content from your smartphone to your TV without a problem. Bluetooth connectivity further helps here. It’s a great TV for general needs.

Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $550, was $750

Insignia is Best Buy’s own TV brand and it offers some good features for the price. It’s equipped with DTS Studio Sound so you get more realistic and immersive audio while you watch. It also supports HDMI ARC so it’s set to send audio directly from the HDMI jack to a compatible soundbar if you prefer. Other features include extensive parental controls, Alexa voice control, plus access to Fire TV. That means it’s quick and simple to find all your favorite shows through an easy-to-use interface. An LED-backlit LCD screen keeps things lit up nicely, too.

Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

Being from a brand that often features among the best 4K TVs is a good start for this Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K TV. A reliable name in 4K TV technology, you benefit from plenty of useful features. That includes PurColor which provides more vibrant colors than most TVs, along with Direct Lit technology so that rows of LEDs can fine tune the contrast between blacks and whites. A Crystal Processor 4K means all your content is optimized well for 4K content so everything you watch looks fantastic.

Vizio 70-inch Class M6 Series 4K TV — $700, was $850

QLED technology is a fantastic thing to invest in when buying a new TV. This Vizio 70-inch Class M6 Series 4K TV offers it. It means superior color quality and brightness so you gain a truly exceptional picture whatever you’re watching. Alongside that, Active Pixel Tuning technology ensures that contrast levels are tuned frame by frame in over 2,000 zones so everything looks picture perfect. In addition, the TV’s V-Gaming Engine means you get the lowest input lag at all times and a silky smooth picture thanks to Variable Refresh Rate support and AMD FreeSync. Smart navigation features make it easy to watch all your favorite streaming content and more with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. It’s a truly well designed and feature-packed QLED TV.

