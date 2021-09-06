The 6 best deals in the Best Buy Labor Day sale 2021

Labor Day deals aren’t just for mattresses and furniture. Tech is getting in on the game, too. Best Buy is having a massive sale today on all kinds of items, from tablets and Chromebooks to TVs and monitors. The sale ends today, so check out these Labor Day sales as soon as possible.

Asus Chromebook 11.6 — $129, was $219

Labor Day sales line up perfectly with back-to-school shopping. An inexpensive Chromebook deal is a fantastic option for students on a budget. This Asus Chromebook has 4GB of memory, so startup and loading times will be quick and smooth. It has an 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution, and the whole machine weighs only 2.2 pounds and is less than an inch thick when closed. This Chromebook was cheap before Labor Day, but now Best Buy is now practically giving it away.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $129, was $160

Samsung calls the Galaxy Tab A7 the “tablet that’s meant to be shared.” When it comes to sharing electronics within a household, the highest priority has to be durability. The A7 Lite has an upgraded metal frame that even small children will struggle to break. It’s a relatively small tablet, at only 8.7 inches, so it’s a great option for on-the-go users. We named it one of the best Samsung Galaxy tablets of 2021.

27-inch LG Gaming Monitor — $220, was $330

This LG gaming monitor will make a fantastic upgrade for your gaming rig. It’s a respectable 27 inches with 16:9 aspect ratio. It runs 1080p resolution with beautiful, deep colors and contrasts. Where you’ll really notice the upgrade is in the 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Seeing the action clearly the instant it happens will make for a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

Fitbit Sense — $250, was $300

If you want to upgrade your workouts, an affordable smartwatch deal is a fantastic place to start. With the Fitbit Sense, you can track your heart rate right on your wrist. You can assess your stress levels, understand your sleeping patterns, and even track skin temperature. Of course, it also does everything you’d expect from a modern smartwatch, such as take phone calls and control your music. This Fitbit Sense comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium.

70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV — $550, was $850

Haven’t been to a movie theater in forever and you are craving that cinema experience? You can’t get much closer than putting a massive 4K TV in your living room. This gorgeous 70-inch Hisense TV has a 4K UHD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a smart TV, like a built-in Chromecast and a voice remote. With a discount like this, there’s no better time to get the full theater experience at home.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $599, was $959

Microsoft’s ever-popular Surface Pro 7 is getting a massive discount during Labor Day. If you’ve been weighing your options for a quality back-to-school computer, this deal should tip the scales. The Surface Pro 7 is powerful and compact, and has the perfect combination of laptop and tablet functions. This bundle even comes with a black type cover.

