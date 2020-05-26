  1. Deals
You probably remember the clunky overhead and slide projectors that were ubiquitous in classrooms and offices in decades past, but long gone are those days. Today’s digital projectors are lightyears beyond those of yesteryear, with even portable ones now capable of throwing crisp HD video at impressive distances. The best name-brand models can set you back a pretty penny, though, so it’s worth the time and effort to hunt down a discount on a good cheap projector. To save you some of that time and effort (and to save you some cash), we’ve put together a quick buying guide alongside a handy list of the best projector deals available right now. Our picks run the gamut in terms of features, size, and prices, so whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got it here:

Today’s Best Projector Deals

  • QKK Portable Mini Projector$110, was $199
  • Kodak Luma 150 Pocket Projector$220, was $250
  • ViewSonic PA503S Projector$300, was $459
  • Epson EX3260 Projector$378, was $500
  • Optoma HD146X Projector$549, was $949
  • Optoma UHL55 4K Projector$799, was $1,499

Epson VS250 LCD Projector

$310 $370
Expires soon
Epson is a leading name in the world of projectors, and its 3,200-lumen VS250 is a fantastic mid-range LCD model for both home theater and professional applications.
Kodak Luma 150 Pocket Projector

$220 $250
Expires soon
The Kodak Luma 150 is small enough to fit in a bag or even a large pocket. It even features AirPlay and Miracast, allowing you to stream right to it from a mobile device.
LG HU80KA 4K Smart Laser Projector

$2,097 $2,425
Expires soon
It's a bit pricey (which is why a deal like this is welcome), but if you want the most user-friendly cinema-quality home theater experiences, look no further than the LG HU80KA 4K laser projector.
Optoma HD146X 1080p Projector

$549 $949
Expires soon
The Optoma HD146X is the updated version of the HD142X, which we named the best Full HD projector for those who want a theater-like experience without paying a grand or more for a 4K unit.
ViewSonic PA503S 1080p Projector

$300 $459
Expires soon
The ViewSonic PA503S is a great mid-range projector packing a lot of features for the price including 1080p output, 3,600 lumens, a throw distance of more than 15 feet, and a wide range of inputs.
AAXA P7 Mini 1080p Projector

$400 $500
Expires soon
AAXA makes our favorite portable projectors, and the palm-sized P7 punches well above its light weight with a 1080p 600-lumen output.
WITH CODE 'ILOVEMON'

Nebula by Anker Prizm II Portable 1080p Projector

$160 $260
Expires soon
With a 200-lumen 1080p output, the Anker Nebula Prizm II is a solid Full HD portable projector that won't break the bank -- and this coupon deal lets you score it for even cheaper.
ViewSonic PX747 4K Projector

$1,100 $1,300
Expires soon
Some 4K projectors run well north of $2,000, but for around a grand, the Viewsonic PX747 offers a lot of capabilities for enjoying videos and games in Ultra HD.
Crenova 1080p Portable Projector

$66 $100
Expires soon
It's not going to replicate a cinema in your basement, but for less than 100 bucks, it's hard to beat the Crenova portable projector if you're looking for a cheap unit that can handle 1080p.
Epson Home Cinema 2100 1080p Projector

$550 $850
Expires soon
The Epson Home Cinema is a great Full HD projector for any home theater (or a professional or classroom setting if you're so inclined) with a gorgeous 2,500-lumen picture and 29-foot throw distance.
Optoma UHL55 4K Ultra HD Home Theater Projector with Voice Assistant

$999 $1,799
Expires soon
It's not easy to find a 4K home theater projector for less than a grand, but the Ultra HD-capable Optoma UHL55 hits that mark with some excellent additional features like a built-in voice assistant.
How To Choose A Projector

Projectors span a huge range of features and prices, and the age-old axiom “you get what you pay for” applies here. You can get a cheap projector for less than a hundred bucks, while high-end, theater-quality 4K projectors can run into the thousands. You probably have a set budget in mind already, however, but you’ll want to be aware of what features and specs to look for before you buy the first cheap projector you find that suits your wallet.

The basic specs to consider when shopping around for projector deals are the picture size and resolution, brightness (typically expressed in lumens), and throw distance. “Throw distance” refers to the optimal and/or maximum distance the projector can place an image on the viewing surface while still maintaining a good picture at the advertised size and resolution, and your needs here will depend on what room(s) you plan to use your projector in. Brightness is an important consideration, as projectors are typically darker than a TV’s LCD panel. A brighter picture naturally looks better and a projector with sub-bar lumen output might not look very good even in a sufficiently dark room.

More complex modern features you’ll find even on some cheap projectors today include built-in smart software, wireless connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or both), and content settings (for example, optional color presets that are optimized for sports, games, movies, and so on). You’ll also want to look at the ports to make sure that your projector works with whatever input source(s) you’re hooking up to it, but most modern projectors will feature standard hookups such as HDMI connections for use with Blu-Ray players, laptops, and gaming consoles. Many projectors can let you play media directly from devices such as USB flash drives or external hard drives as well.

Then comes the audio. Pretty much all units have built-in speakers, which is usually fine for a cheap projector or a portable one that you might be moving around frequently. For a projector that’s going to be part of a more permanent high-definition home theater setup — one that will likely feature some sort of surround speaker setup along with an A/V receiver to power it all — you’ll want something that can be integrated into your sound system and that is compatible with whatever surround sound standard you’re using.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts, Memorial Day sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

