The Apple Watch is one of the most wished for gifts this holiday season and for good reason — the Apple Watch is among the best smartwatches currently available. Retailers this year are offering discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3, while keeping the new Apple Watch 4 at its full retail price. Even though it is last year’s model, the Apple Watch 3 still is a rock solid smartwatch with support for apps, workout tracking, the ability to view and respond to notifications and even a cellular connection in the GPS + Cellular models.

The best time to snag an Apple Watch or watch accessories is right now. The prices will be low, and the inventory will be full. During this kickoff to the holiday shopping season, Apple not only offers a store-wide Cyber Monday sale but third-party retailers also slash the prices on the Apple products they carry

.To help you score the best deals possible, we’ve combed through tons of Cyber Monday deals and found the best online Apple Watch-related sales available and compiled them into this up-to-date, one-stop shopping list. Bookmark this page and keep checking back as not all the retailers have announced their Cyber Monday sales. We will continually update this post with the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals that we can find.

