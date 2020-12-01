  1. Deals

The best Cyber Monday Dell XPS deals for 2020

By

Following an exciting Black Friday weekend, retailers across the web were slashing prices again yesterday on some of the most popular laptops from 2020 as Cyber Monday sales officially arrived. That day is done but the busiest online shopping season of the year has only just begun, meaning there are plenty of still-available Cyber Monday deals right now offering deep discounts on pricey PCs like the Dell XPS lineup — some of the absolute highest-quality Windows ultrabooks money can buy today.

We’ve got everything you need to find those extended Cyber Monday Dell XPS deals right here, but that’s not all. We’re still seeing a slow but steady trickle of Cyber Monday laptop deals from other top brands like Lenovo, HP, and Apple. We’ve even organized everything into roundups of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals, and the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals, so no matter what type of laptop you’re after, we have you covered before Cyber Week ends.

Best Cyber Monday Dell XPS deals

One of the hottest sales today is a Dell XPS 13 deal. See more discounts below:

WITH CODE 'GIFT10'
Expires soon

Dell XPS 15 (4K display, Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GTX 1650)

$1,279 $1,850
Not only is the Dell XPS 15 a fantastic workhorse, but it is great for gaming too thanks to its dedicated graphics card. It perfectly marries class and superb build quality with raw power.
Buy at Dell
WITH CODE 'GIFT10'
Expires soon

Dell XPS 15 (4K display, Intel i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GTX 1650)

$1,543 $2,150
Dell's XPS 15 is all about power in a premium package, and this model demonstrates why. Its brilliant 4K display, powerful GPU and plentiful RAM make it superb in all kinds of scenarios.
Buy at Dell
WITH CODE 'GIFT10'
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 Touch (4K display, Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,235 $1,800
If you are looking for a laptop that oozes class while packing plenty of power under the hood, the Dell XPS 13 is it. When it comes to Windows laptops, the Dell XPS rules the roost.
Buy at Dell
4K DISPLAY
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,100 $1,600
With its great hardware and gorgeous Ultra HD 2160p display, the 4K Dell XPS 13 is a laptop that's built for both work and entertainment.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i3 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$650 $850
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Dell XPS 15 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,250 $1,650
Dell's 15-inch XPS laptops take everything up a notch, and this computer is no exception. The dedicated Nvidia 1650 GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Dell XPS 15 (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,850
A true entertainment PC, the Dell XPS 15 7590's display is optimized for your viewing and streaming pleasure as it features a 15.6-inch OLED display and CinemaStream to reduce buffering.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,600 $1,980
If you need a 4K laptop with a great built-in webcam for Zoom meetings, then this Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is for you. Its webcam has a four-element lens and can enhance video quality even in low light.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$900 $1,150
If you can't afford to sit still in one spot while you work, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

New Dell XPS 13 9300 (2020 Model)

$1,522 $1,650
The newest 2020 Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

New Dell XPS 17 4K Laptop (Core i7 CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,960 $2,400
Looking to replace a desktop with a laptop but don't want to sacrifice performance? The new Dell XPS 17 can get you there thanks to its gorgeous 17-inch 4K InfinityEdge display and discrete GPU.
Buy at Dell
4K DISPLAY
Expires soon

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 4K Laptop (Core i7, 2GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,880 $2,250
If you need a powerful laptop with style, then this Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has what you need: Thin bezels on a 4K touch display, a spacious 1TB SSD, and a robust Intel Core i7 processor.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose a Dell XPS

There are three main Dell XPS models, broken down by size: The Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. The Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 are available in both standard and 2-in-1 configurations and all three models feature optional touchscreens as well. Resolutions for both touch and non-touch displays on Dell XPS laptops run the gamut from 1080p to 4K Ultra HD, so you’ve got some options there, too.

Once you’ve narrowed down your choice to what size you like — the Dell XPS 13 being the most portable, the XPS 17 being a large “desktop replacement”-style laptop, and the XPS 15 hitting a sweet spot in between them — then you’ll want to decide what style of laptop you want. Do you favor a traditional design or a 2-in-1 convertible with a fold-flat touchscreen? The Dell XPS 13 is our favorite 2-in-1 in the Dell lineup, but the XPS 15 is also available with a fold-flat touch display and gives you a lot of versatility along with some extra screen real estate. Just bear in mind that you’ll be paying extra for that 2-in-1 compatibility.

That said, all of the Dell XPS laptops are available with optional touchscreens (which don’t command as large of a premium as the convertible models), so you can still get some of that convenience if you don’t want to spend all your cash for the bells and whistles of a 2-in-1. Finally, you’ll need to consider specs. All of the Dell XPS laptops come with good, up-to-date hardware including current-generation Intel Core CPUs and fast solid-state drives. It’s also worth noting that the larger XPS 15 and XPS 17 models are also available with dedicated Nvidia graphics cards if you need something with a bit more juice for uses like gaming and video rendering. With all these premium features, it’s no surprise that these are some of the best laptops on the shelves.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Last Chance: Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 for Cyber Monday

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

The best Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals for 2020

blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy

The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for 2020

Google Pixelbook Go screen

Best Black Friday Dell XPS deals 2020: XPS 13, XPS 15, XPS 17

Dell XPS 13

The best Cyber Monday external hard drive deals for 2020

samsug launches t7 touch ssd ces 2020 samsung

The best Cyber Monday smart home deals for 2020

honda smart home inside us dp6v4710

The best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals for 2020

PC Gaming Monitor LED Lights

The best Cyber Monday Xbox deals for 2020

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for 2020

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

The best Cyber Monday air fryer deals for 2020

ninja foodi op101 multicooker black friday 2019 amazon deal

The best Cyber Monday PlayStation deals for 2020

playstation 5 controller and ps5

The best Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals for 2020

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock on table

The best Cyber Monday Ninja deals for 2020

ninja foodi op101 multicooker black friday 2019 amazon deal