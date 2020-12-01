Following an exciting Black Friday weekend, retailers across the web were slashing prices again yesterday on some of the most popular laptops from 2020 as Cyber Monday sales officially arrived. That day is done but the busiest online shopping season of the year has only just begun, meaning there are plenty of still-available Cyber Monday deals right now offering deep discounts on pricey PCs like the Dell XPS lineup — some of the absolute highest-quality Windows ultrabooks money can buy today.
We’ve got everything you need to find those extended Cyber Monday Dell XPS deals right here, but that’s not all. We’re still seeing a slow but steady trickle of Cyber Monday laptop deals from other top brands like Lenovo, HP, and Apple. We’ve even organized everything into roundups of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals, and the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals, so no matter what type of laptop you’re after, we have you covered before Cyber Week ends.
Best Cyber Monday Dell XPS deals
One of the hottest sales today is a Dell XPS 13 deal. See more discounts below:
Dell XPS 15 (4K display, Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GTX 1650)$1,279
Dell XPS 15 (4K display, Intel i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GTX 1650)$1,543
Dell XPS 13 Touch (4K display, Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$1,235
Dell XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (Intel i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$1,100
Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i3 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)$650
Dell XPS 15 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM)$1,250
Dell XPS 15 (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$1,450
Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)$1,600
Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$900
New Dell XPS 13 9300 (2020 Model)$1,522
New Dell XPS 17 4K Laptop (Core i7 CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,960
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 4K Laptop (Core i7, 2GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$1,880
How to choose a Dell XPS
There are three main Dell XPS models, broken down by size: The Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. The Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 are available in both standard and 2-in-1 configurations and all three models feature optional touchscreens as well. Resolutions for both touch and non-touch displays on Dell XPS laptops run the gamut from 1080p to 4K Ultra HD, so you’ve got some options there, too.
Once you’ve narrowed down your choice to what size you like — the Dell XPS 13 being the most portable, the XPS 17 being a large “desktop replacement”-style laptop, and the XPS 15 hitting a sweet spot in between them — then you’ll want to decide what style of laptop you want. Do you favor a traditional design or a 2-in-1 convertible with a fold-flat touchscreen? The Dell XPS 13 is our favorite 2-in-1 in the Dell lineup, but the XPS 15 is also available with a fold-flat touch display and gives you a lot of versatility along with some extra screen real estate. Just bear in mind that you’ll be paying extra for that 2-in-1 compatibility.
That said, all of the Dell XPS laptops are available with optional touchscreens (which don’t command as large of a premium as the convertible models), so you can still get some of that convenience if you don’t want to spend all your cash for the bells and whistles of a 2-in-1. Finally, you’ll need to consider specs. All of the Dell XPS laptops come with good, up-to-date hardware including current-generation Intel Core CPUs and fast solid-state drives. It’s also worth noting that the larger XPS 15 and XPS 17 models are also available with dedicated Nvidia graphics cards if you need something with a bit more juice for uses like gaming and video rendering. With all these premium features, it’s no surprise that these are some of the best laptops on the shelves.
