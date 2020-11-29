Black Friday might be over, but that simply means we’ve got plenty of great Cyber Monday deals for you to snap up that bargain that you’ve probably been considering purchasing for a while now. There are plenty of amazing Cyber Monday tablet deals available with big discounts on the latest Samsung tablets, Amazon Fire HD range, and, of course, the Apple iPad.

With so many different tablet deals out there, it can be confusing to know what’s best for you. Don’t worry — we’re here to help you with advice on what to consider along with all the best Cyber Monday iPad deals and more. You’ll make the best purchase for you in no time.

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals

How to choose a tablet on Cyber Monday

There are dozens of different tablets to choose from, and plenty of those are on sale right now as part of Cyber Monday. Not sure where to begin? First of all, consider your budget. There’s something in every price range so it’s really important to plan accordingly and not overspend. You’ll still get a good deal without having to worry about your bank balance.

Once you’ve done that, check out our best tablets guide for an overview of what’s best for most situations. If you’re specifically looking for a tablet for a younger person, then our best tablets for kids guide will help you out, targeting exactly what’s needed from a tablet for most children.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for the best tablets for small businesses, we can offer advice there, as well as a look at the best Android tablets too.

If you simply want to know what the best overall choice is, we think the Apple iPad (2020) is the best call for the majority of people. It has a gorgeous screen, good battery life, and it’s very easy to use, even if you’re not tech-savvy. If you want an even better Apple tablet, then the Apple iPad Pro is the best of the best, although it’s not cheap. It’s able to multitask without an issue and is even good enough to replace your laptop. Consider the Apple iPad Air too if your budget can stretch a little further than the iPad (2020) but you need a good midrange option.

If you want the smallest iPad out there, then the iPad Mini is a great purchase, and it’s no slouch. We pitted the iPad Mini versus iPad to see who came out on top.

If your heart is set on an Android tablet, there are other good options out there in the sales. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is good for most users, while the Amazon Fire HD range — including the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 — has suitable options if you’re on a budget.

Are some tablet deals too good to be true?

Let’s get real — while you can and will find some genuine deals on Cyber Monday, you have to be careful to dodge the bargains that are actually dollar bin-style clear-outs. Some devices simply don’t sell well because they’re of inferior quality or lack needed features, and retailers are eager to use large discounts to clear those particular tablets from their stock. So make sure you research before you buy any tablet during the Cyber Monday sales. Read as many reviews as you can, and don’t buy into time-limited deals or low stock alerts. Generally, sticking to big retailers and big brands will help, but keep in mind that even a company like Samsung can release a lemon sometimes. A great tablet can be a wonderful addition to your life, but a bad tablet with performance issues, limited battery life, and a lack of updates can be frustrating. A bit of prior research will go a long way.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations