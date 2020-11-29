  1. Deals

The best Cyber Monday tablet deals for 2020

By

Black Friday might be over, but that simply means we’ve got plenty of great Cyber Monday deals for you to snap up that bargain that you’ve probably been considering purchasing for a while now. There are plenty of amazing Cyber Monday tablet deals available with big discounts on the latest Samsung tablets, Amazon Fire HD range, and, of course, the Apple iPad.

With so many different tablet deals out there, it can be confusing to know what’s best for you. Don’t worry — we’re here to help you with advice on what to consider along with all the best Cyber Monday iPad deals and more. You’ll make the best purchase for you in no time.

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

$80 $140
The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ and a myriad of other fun games to play, making it perfect for parents who need to distract kids while they work from home.
Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB)

$80 $150
With 12 hours of battery life, this is perfect for anyone who wants to read, watch movies, or play some simple games anywhere. Watch Prime TV shows in the backyard, living room, or even on vacation.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch (128GB, Wi-Fi) -- S Pen included

$520 $650
The Galaxy Tab S6 is last year's model, but it's still a fantastic tablet for work and play. The S Pen is included, but keep in mind you'll need to buy a keyboard separately.
Fire HD 8 Tablet

$55 $90
Other than having access to Netflix and TikTok, the Fire HD 8 tablet features a Game Mode to enhance your gaming experience and Alexa for a hands-free experience.
Fire 7 tablet (7" display, 16 GB)

$40 $50
Enjoy watching movies or reading books hands-free with the Fire 7 tablet's Alexa, making it the perfect on-the-go device for people who want to make their lives easier.
Apple iPad & iPad Mini Sale

Get up to a $100 Apple Gift Card
Recieve up to a $100 Apple Giftcard with the purchase of a iPad Pro or iPad Mini
Kano PC 11.6" Touch-Screen Laptop & Tablet (4GB Memory - 64GB Storage)

$200 $300
The Kano 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid is one of the cheapest Windows PCs you can buy right now, and would be the perfect first machine for a young techie.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) + with S Pen - 128GB - Wi-Fi

$350 $850
With PC performance and tablet portability in one, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a great tool for on-the-go productivity. Make use of the included S Pen or pair it with a keyboard for added functionality.
Fire HD 10 Tablet (64GB)

$120 $190
The Fire HD tablet is one of the best 10-inch tablets you can buy in this price range. It has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and a lengthy battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-Inch) + with S Pen - 512 GB - Wi-Fi

$280 $830
With PC performance and tablet portability in one, the Galaxy Tab S7 is a great tool for on-the-go productivity. Make use of the included S Pen or pair it with a keyboard for added functionality.
All-New Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet

$75 $110
This is the most recently upgraded and updated Fire 8 HD Tablet. The biggest differences are a 40% faster CPU, standard 3GB RAM (up from 2 GB), and a USB-C connection for easier charging access.
Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet (without ads)

$90 $125
The all-new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet boasts an HD display. It's the best 8-inch tablet for portable entertainment. Best of all, this version comes without adverts.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen - 128GB

$255 $430
Stay productive wherever you are with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It comes with a solid processor for smooth performance, along with an S Pen and keyboard compatibility for further functionality.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) + with S Pen - 512 GB - Wi-Fi

$480 $1,030
With PC performance and tablet portability in one, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a great tool for on-the-go productivity. Make use of the included S Pen or pair it with a keyboard for added functionality.
Gateway 8” Tablet

$70 $90
This Gateway tablet is programmed with the user-friendly Android 10 OS and offers better performance with its QuadCore processor. The camera only has 5MP, but that's acceptable at this price.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-Inch) + with S Pen - 128 GB - Wi-Fi

$150 $650
With PC performance and tablet portability in one, the Galaxy Tab S7 is a great tool for on-the-go productivity. Make use of the included S Pen or pair it with a keyboard for added functionality.
Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - (Latest Model, 4th Generation)

$570 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins, but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen - 64GB

$175 $350
Stay productive wherever you are with the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It comes with a solid processor for smooth performance, along with an S Pen and keyboard compatibility for further functionality.
All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 2-Pack

$160 $280
Amazon's latest version Kids Edition Fire HD 8 is perfect for a brace of kids, and comes with one year free Amazon FreeTime Unlimited and a kid-proof case.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (12.4-Inch) + with S Pen - 256GB - Wi-Fi

$780 $930
With PC performance and tablet portability in one, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a great tool for on-the-go productivity. Make use of the included S Pen or pair it with a keyboard for added functionality.
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet (16GB)

$60 $100
A rugged kid-proof case protects the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with a 7-inch display, 16 GB storage, built-in stand, and a 2-year Worry-Free Guarantee. Comes with 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (11-Inch) + with S Pen - 256 GB - Wi-Fi

$180 $730
With PC performance and tablet portability in one, the Galaxy Tab S7 is a great tool for on-the-go productivity. Make use of the included S Pen or pair it with a keyboard for added functionality.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 64GB

$228 $280
2019 model Samsung Galaxy Tab A with a 10.1-inch display and 64 GB of storage, and Dolby Atmos surround sound.
Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet HD display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case, 2-pack

$260 $400
Buy two Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablets and get a discount. Includes one year free subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited for kids, a kid-proof case with built-in stand, and worry-free guarantee.
How to choose a tablet on Cyber Monday

There are dozens of different tablets to choose from, and plenty of those are on sale right now as part of Cyber Monday. Not sure where to begin? First of all, consider your budget. There’s something in every price range so it’s really important to plan accordingly and not overspend. You’ll still get a good deal without having to worry about your bank balance.

Once you’ve done that, check out our best tablets guide for an overview of what’s best for most situations. If you’re specifically looking for a tablet for a younger person, then our best tablets for kids guide will help you out, targeting exactly what’s needed from a tablet for most children.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for the best tablets for small businesses, we can offer advice there, as well as a look at the best Android tablets too.

If you simply want to know what the best overall choice is, we think the Apple iPad (2020) is the best call for the majority of people. It has a gorgeous screen, good battery life, and it’s very easy to use, even if you’re not tech-savvy. If you want an even better Apple tablet, then the Apple iPad Pro is the best of the best, although it’s not cheap. It’s able to multitask without an issue and is even good enough to replace your laptop. Consider the Apple iPad Air too if your budget can stretch a little further than the iPad (2020) but you need a good midrange option.

If you want the smallest iPad out there, then the iPad Mini is a great purchase, and it’s no slouch. We pitted the iPad Mini versus iPad to see who came out on top.

If your heart is set on an Android tablet, there are other good options out there in the sales. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is good for most users, while the Amazon Fire HD range — including the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 — has suitable options if you’re on a budget.

Are some tablet deals too good to be true?

Let’s get real — while you can and will find some genuine deals on Cyber Monday, you have to be careful to dodge the bargains that are actually dollar bin-style clear-outs. Some devices simply don’t sell well because they’re of inferior quality or lack needed features, and retailers are eager to use large discounts to clear those particular tablets from their stock. So make sure you research before you buy any tablet during the Cyber Monday sales. Read as many reviews as you can, and don’t buy into time-limited deals or low stock alerts. Generally, sticking to big retailers and big brands will help, but keep in mind that even a company like Samsung can release a lemon sometimes. A great tablet can be a wonderful addition to your life, but a bad tablet with performance issues, limited battery life, and a lack of updates can be frustrating. A bit of prior research will go a long way.

