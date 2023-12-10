 Skip to main content
The 9 best headphone deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale — from $60

Grabbing a good pair of headphones can be a huge deal if you’re a music lover and tend to listen to music or audio for the majority of your day. As such, headphones are your best bet when it comes to battery life, audio fidelity, and, most importantly, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Luckily, you have a ton of headphone deals to pick from in Best Buy’s 3-day sale, and to that end, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals in the list below. Even so, there’s a lot we couldn’t cover, so be sure to check out everything available that’s on sale using the button below.

Our Favorite Headphone Deal in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.
Sony

If you want industry-leading ANC, then it’s hard to beat the Sony WH1000XM5s, which is still at the top of the list, with the only potential competition being Bose’s newest QuietComfort Ultra. So, what does the WH1000XM5 have going for it? Well, it has some of the best audio fidelity in the industry and is incredibly comfortable to wear, even for long periods, which is great because you get an excellent battery life to go with it, so you can listen for basically a whole day if you want. Call quality is also excellent, and the Wh1000XM5 even supports hi-res audio in both wired and wireless modes, so if you’re an audiophile, you’ll love these. Even better, they have been discounted down to $330 from $400, so they’re well worth picking up if you’re interested.

Other Headphone Deals We Like in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

The Sony WHCH720N noise-canceling headphones on a desk.
Sony

If the Sony WH1000XM5 doesn’t quite fit your needs, there are a lot of other great options from Sony, Bose, and even Apple. For example, if you want to save a bit of cash and get headphones with good ANC, the Sony WH1000XM4s are also on sale, and if you’re in the Apple ecosystem, then you could go for something like the Beats Studio Pro, although the Apple AirPods Max is also on sale. That means you have a ton of options in both the budget range and the high-end to work with.

  • Sony WHCH720N —
  • Solo³ The Beats Icon Collection —
  • Bose QuietComfort 45 —
  • Sony WH1000XM4 —
  • Beats Studio Pro —
  • Bose Headphones 700 —
  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra —
  • Apple AirPods Max —

