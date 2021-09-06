Apple fans should grab every opportunity to take advantage of iPhone deals, iPad deals, Apple Watch deals, AirPods deals, Apple TV deals, and MacBook deals, and that includes this year’s Labor Day sales. Amazon is a reliable source of deals for Apple devices, and that holds true for today, with discounts that will let you enjoy significant savings when purchasing a variety of the company’s products.

Remember that Labor Day deals only last for the holiday, so once the offers disappear, they're gone for good, and you might not see such low prices until perhaps Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) — $100, was $129

The Apple Pencil 2 features virtually no lag, extreme precision, and tilt and pressure sensitivity, unlocking more input options for compatible iPad models to make painting, sketching, and note-taking easier than ever. It can magnetically attach to the iPad Pro and iPad Air so you won’t lose it, and it may be charged wirelessly for convenience. Amazon is offering a $29 discount for the second-generation Apple Pencil, lowering its price to $100 from its original price of $129.

Apple TV 4K — $169, was $179

The second-generation Apple TV 4K improves upon its predecessor through the A12 Bionic CPU, which makes it faster and more powerful, plus a new Siri voice remote with touch-enabled clickpad. The streaming device enables access to all your favorite streaming services such as Apple TV+, Disney+, and Netflix, as well as other Apple services such as Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music. It’s available from Amazon for $169, down $10 from its original price of $179.

AirPods Pro — $180, was $249

The AirPods Pro keep the best features of the AirPods, including incredibly easy pairing with iOS devices and quick access to Siri, and add sweat and water resistance, customizable silicone tips, and active noise cancellation that blocks out unwanted noise. They also come with improved sound and call quality, for a better time when engaging in calls and listening to your playlists. The wireless earbuds may be purchased from Amazon for just $180, after a $69 discount to their original price of $249.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) — $249, was $279

The Apple Watch SE features a processor that’s double the speed of the Apple Watch Series 3, with comprehensive health tracking features through a host of advanced sensors and an expansive Retina display with bright colors. It also enables easy access to Siri and Apple Pay, for added convenience on your wrist. The 40mm, GPS version of the smartwatch is currently available on Amazon at $30 off, which brings its price down to $249 from its original price of $279.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) – $329, was $399

If you want a more advanced smartwatch than the Apple Watch SE, go for the Apple Watch Series 6. The always-on screen adds to the wearable device’s visual appeal, with the watch face subtly changing its design when not in use to keep the time visible. The smartwatch’s fitness features are also expanded through the Blood Oxygen app and ECG app, for a more comprehensive view of your health. Take advantage of Amazon’s $70 discount for the Apple Watch Series 6, which brings its price down to $329 from its original price of $399.

AirPods Max -0 $490, was $549

As an alternative to the wireless earbuds form of the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max features the more traditional wireless headphones design, with excellent build quality through its metal earcups and fabric headband, and amazing sound quality with the Apple-designed dynamic driver. They also offer active noise cancellation and transparency mode, so you can hear what’s going on around you without taking the headphones off. They’re on sale from Amazon for $490, due to a $59 discount to their original price of $549.

Apple iPad Pro 11.0 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – $749, was $799

The 11-inch version of the latest iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s M1 chip with the next-generation Neural Engine for powerful performance, and is equipped with an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display. The tablet supports the Apple Pencil 2, offers all-day battery life, and features a LiDAR scanner that enables augmented reality capabilities. You can purchase the Wi-Fi, 128GB version of the 11-inch iPad Pro on Amazon for $749, as there’s a $50 discount to the tablet’s original price of $799.

Apple MacBook Air (8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) – $1,149, was $1,249

Also powered by Apple’s M1 chip, the 2020 MacBook Air features 8GB of RAM for speedy multitasking and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. It also comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display with 2560 x 1600 resolution, for sharp colors and images when working on documents, editing multimedia content, and watching streaming services. The 512GB version of the MacBook Air is $100 off on Amazon, bringing the laptop’s price down to $1,149 from its original price of $1,249.

Apple MacBook Pro (8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD) – $1,150, was $1,299

The 2020 MacBook Pro, also powered by Apple’s M1 chip, comes with 8GB of RAM, an 8-core CPU for blazing speed, an 8-core GPU for smoother graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. The laptop features a 13.3-inch Retina display that shows vivid colors and extreme detail, as well as up to 20 hours of battery life so you won’t have to always worry about plugging it in. The 256GB version of the 13-inch MacBook pro is available from Amazon at $149 off, lowering the laptop’s price to $1,150 from its original price of $1,299.

More Apple deals

Amazon is offering discounts for a wide variety of Apple devices for Labor Day, but if none of these catch your eye, don't worry. There are other offers, not just from Amazon but also from other retailers.

