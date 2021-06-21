  1. Deals
Best Prime Day gaming headset deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals and sales

Gamers who don’t own a gaming headset should take advantage of Prime Day gaming headset deals, as the accessory has proven itself to be an important part of a player’s arsenal. If you already own one, Prime Day deals mark a good time to buy a better model, so that you’ll be able to enjoy improved audio quality and gain access to more helpful features. Whether you’re a new gamer, a competitive player, or a streamer, you should invest in a high-quality gaming headset to improve your overall experience while playing your favorite games. Don’t pass up the opportunity to buy a new gaming headset with a discount during Prime Day, when your budget may be stretched to acquire the high-end gaming headsets that you never thought you’d be able to purchase.

After buying from Prime Day gaming headset sales, you should browse this year’s Prime Day gaming deals to see what else you can add to your collection. Take a look at Prime Day gaming laptop deals if you think it’s finally time for an upgrade, as you don’t want to suffer from crashes and slowdowns when running the latest games. Check out Prime Day gaming chair deals for more comfortable gaming sessions, no matter how long you plan on playing solo or online with your friends. Meanwhile, console players should also browse Prime Day PS4 deals, Prime Day Xbox One deals, and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, not just for games that will take advantage of your new gaming headset, but also for other accessories that will extend the life of your console. There’s a deal for every kind of gamer during Prime Day – and the perfect gaming headset for each one.

Best Prime Day gaming headset deals

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$47 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

$103 $110
Immerse yourself in your gameplay with Razer Kraken headset's surround sound and noise-isolating mic. The cushions are also cooling gel-infused for extra comfort.
Buy at Amazon

RUNMUS K2 Gaming Headset

$20 $25
Enjoy the ergonomic design and surround sound provided by this gaming headset, which is also compatible with multiple platforms and features a noise-canceling microphone.
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Stereo Gaming Headset

$100 $140
This gaming headset from HyperX is equipped with powerful 50mm drivers, stylish earcups with LED lights, and memory foam for maximum comfort.
Buy at Amazon

Soulion Wireless Gaming Headset

$43 $90
The comfortable and stylish wireless headset boasts a beautiful design, fantastic sound design, and quality mic monitoring for the ultimate gaming experience.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Cynosa Lite Keyboard, Viper Mouse, & Kraken X Lite Headset Power Up Bundle

$69 $160
With a Cynosa Lite keyboard, wired Viper mouse, and Kraken X Lite over-ear headset, the Razer Power Up Bundle gives you three must-have gaming accessories for one incredible price.
Buy at Walmart

Senzer SG500 Gaming Headset

$20 $27
Leatherette earcups, neodymium drivers, and an adjustable high-sensitivity mic make the Senzer SG500 headset a great value if you're on a budget but want something that's not too bare-bones.
Buy at Amazon

Asus ROG Delta Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset

$138 $150
Featuring hi-fidelity ESS 9218 Quad DAC audio, the Asus ROG Delta gaming headset offers realistic sounds from games so you never miss even the tiniest noise while playing.
Buy at Best Buy

Logitech G533 7.1 Surround Sound Wireless Gaming Headset

$73 $150
The Logitech G533 is one of the most popular wireless over-ear gaming headsets on the market, and this is your chance to grab it at an unbeatable price.
Buy at Walmart

Razer BlackShark V2 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$44 $60
This Razer BlackShark V2 features THX Audio which reproduces a next-level surround sound field for more game immersion. Its microphone can cancel noise to ensure crystal clear in-game chat every time.
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$124 $140
Beefy 50mm drivers, wireless connectivity, and plush over-ear cups make the HyperX Cloud Flight a strong contender for the best gaming headset to be had at this price point.
Buy at Amazon

Bengoo G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset

$20 $50
This multi-platform gaming headset features a comfortable fit, ambient noise isolation, and a noise-isolating microphone so you can focus on playing your game.
Buy at Amazon

VersionTECH G2000 Gaming Headset

$17 $24
This multi-platform gaming headset comes with an adjustable noise-canceling microphone, comfortable design, and cool LED lights.
Buy at Amazon

Corsair HS60 Pro Wired 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$48 $70
Corsair makes some of the best gaming accessories on the market, and its HS60 Pro wired headset is no exception. Even at its normal price, it's a solid value, but this discount makes it a steal.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G935 Wireless DTS:X 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$125 $170
A great headsets with wireless connectivity and 7.1 surround sound is the Logitech G935, which has virtual 360-degree audio tuned by DTS:X.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G432 Wired 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$50 $80
The Logitech G432 is a solid choice from a reputable gaming headset brand if your needs are basic and you don't need (or want to pay for) a bunch of unnecessary bells and whistles.
Buy at Walmart

LucidSound LS35X Wireless Gaming Headset

$114 $180
This wireless headset offers surround sound, superior comfort and a detachable boom mic. It's officially licensed for the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, but it also works wired with other consoles.
Buy at Amazon

Corsair HS35 Wired Gaming Headset

$35 $40
With a comfortable headband and plush memory foam ear cups, this gaming headset is comfortable for all-day gaming on PC and console and has a detachable mic for comms.
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset

$32 $40
This wired gaming headset is the perfect way to communicate with your teammates in the heat of battle. It's quite affordable and is perfect for PS4 and PS5 gaming.
Buy at Amazon

HP Omen Mindframe Prime Wired Gaming Headset

$135 $150
Don't let the business-like HP name fool you: The Omen Mindframe Prime headset is a serious pair of lightweight gaming headphones for superior comfort during long gaming sessions.
Buy at Best Buy

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Stereo Gaming Headset

$90 $100
This wireless gaming headset features 50mm high-density audio drivers, an omnidirectional microphone, and a rechargeable battery that can last up to 16 hours on a single charge.
Buy at Best Buy

RUNMUS K1RGB Gaming Headset

$20 $40
This gaming headset delivers 7.1 surround sound but remains comfortable with large earcups and soft leather. It's also compatible with multiple platforms, and comes with a noise-isolating microphone.
Buy at Amazon

NUBWO G06 Wireless Gaming Headset

$49 $80
Immerse yourself in 3D audio with this gaming headset's 50mm driver and two double chamber drivers. It also comes with a noise cancelling mic for clear voice chat, and comfortable memory foam earpads.
Buy at Amazon

Turtle Beach Recon 50X Wired Gaming Headset

$25 $30
Gamers on a budget should pick up this wireless gaming headset, which works with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. In-line controls ensure you'll always be heard - and they're lightweight and comfy too.
Buy at Walmart

JBL Quantum 300 Gaming Headphones

$40 $80
When you're a gamer, high-quality sound plays a big factor in staying focused while enjoying your game. The JBL Quantum 300 has surround sound and echo cancelling technology for immersive gameplay.
Buy at Amazon

Orzly Hornet RXH-20 Abyss Edition Gaming Headset

$24 $50
This gaming headset, with a sleek and comfortable design, is compatible with multiple platforms. It also comes with a noise-cancelling microphone and easy-to-access in-line controls.
Buy at Amazon

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wired Gaming Headset, Black/Green

$30 $40
The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core is a great budget headset for Xbox gamers. It offers a lightweight and comfortable design coupled with a clear microphone for smooth team communication and gameplay.
Buy at Amazon

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones

$25 $40
Experience quality audio with the JBL Quantum 100 headset, which can alternate between gaming and party chat, with three attractive color options and a noise-canceling mic for crystal clear comms.
Buy at Amazon

RUNMUS Gaming Headset

$20 $25
This headset is compatible with PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Soft ear cups ensure comfort during long gaming sessions, while quality simulated surround sound provides an immersive experience
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Surround Sound Wired Gaming Headset

$86 $100
The HyperX Cloud series is one of our enduring favorites, and at this discount, the Cloud II is a serious contender for the best gaming headset that you can get for less than 100 bucks.
Buy at Amazon

If you decide to buy a gaming headset now, you’ll be able to enjoy significant discounts through Amazon’s Prime Day. You might even discover an option that’s better than the one that you’re originally planning to buy. However, as with any online sale, there’s always the risk that other shoppers will beat you to the available stocks of your preferred gaming headset. There’s no telling how long the Prime Day gaming headset deals will last as Amazon’s stocks may be quick to go, so if you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t hesitate on completing the purchase as soon as possible. If you stop to think about it, you might find the gaming headset sold out once you come back around to finally buy it.

There’s a wide variety of gaming headsets, with several major brands and different models to choose from. At first, it may look like a daunting task because of the sheer number of options that are available to you, and that’s even before you factor in the price cuts that you can take advantage of with Prime Day gaming headset sales. To help you with your search for the perfect deal, we’ve gathered some of the best offers for gaming headsets available this Prime Day. The amount of savings that you’ll get with each headset may vary, and there’s still a lot of reading to do to figure out the gaming headset for you, but here’s the best place to start your hunt for the device that you’ll purchase for Prime Day.

Should you buy a new gaming headset on Prime Day?

You’ll see significant price cuts with Prime Day gaming headset deals, so if you see an offer that you like, you should definitely push through with a purchase. It’s unknown if there will be a better deal for the gaming headset that you spotted in the future, so if you want to feel the advantages of owning a gaming headset as soon as possible without paying full price for the accessory, you should buy one during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Gaming headset makers are always rolling out new features, but it won’t make sense to keep holding off on buying the accessory while waiting for these features as you’d find it difficult to play some of the most popular games without one. There’s no better time than today to buy a new gaming headset, and fortunately, you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings when purchasing one because of Prime Day discounts.

It’s true that gaming headsets aren’t really a requirement for you to finish single-player games and join online multiplayer games, but the experience is completely different if you wear one while playing. With the audio being coursed through the gaming headset, you’ll feel like you’re actually in the game, compared with blasting the sounds through speakers that not only feel jarring but also could disturb people in your home. The microphones of gaming headsets also make it possible to openly communicate with your teammates regarding your strategies during online multiplayer games, so you don’t have to waste precious time typing your thoughts on a keyboard. Everything just works better if you have a gaming headset, and gamers who are serious about their hobby shouldn’t spend one more day without owning one.

How to choose a gaming headset on Prime Day

There’s a daunting number of brands and models included in Prime Day gaming headset sales, but if you want a quick snapshot of the top choices, check out Digital Trends’ best gaming headsets. Some of the most popular names are SteelSeries, HyperX, Astro, Logitech, Turtle Beach, and Razer, all of which are solid options. These brands offer different models for gaming headsets, but the general rule is that you should get one that maximizes your budget. With Prime Day’s discounts, you’ll be able to buy a gaming headset that’s usually out of your preferred price range – you just need to be patient while you look for the listing that’s perfect for you.

The primary function of gaming headsets is for deeper immersion in the games that you’re playing. You should hear every audio detail, including every falling object, opening door, and approaching footsteps, so you can better appreciate the work that developers have poured into their projects. This means that audio quality is very important, so you should be looking for gaming headsets with top-of-the-line performance. They can also spell the difference between winning and losing, as high-quality gaming headsets may give you a slight advantage over your enemies by helping you locate where they are or figure out their next move. Gaming headsets are also used for communicating with teammates during online multiplayer matches, so a clear microphone is required if you want your voice to be heard. You can go either wired or wireless for your gaming headset, and while wired headsets are often seen as offering more stable connections, the technology in wireless headsets has developed to make the difference between them negligible, so you can freely choose them to avoid the hassle of tangled wires. Last but not least, gaming headsets should be comfortable to wear, as you might be using them for several hours at a time. Look for those with a generous amount of padding on the earcups and the frame, so there will be no hard parts that are pressing into your head while you play that may distract you from what’s happening on the screen.

