  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Garmin Watch deals for 2021

By

Prime Day deals are upon us which means there are thousands of great offers to take advantage of. If you’re looking for the best Prime Day Garmin watch deals, you’re in luck as we’ve focused on those to make sure you get the best deal from your fitness watch purchase. Read on while we take you through everything including how to choose a Garmin watch on Prime Day.

Today’s best Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

$99 $170
This easy-to-use GPS running watch features a wrist-based heart rate monitor, smart notifications, live tracking, music controls, step counter, calorie counter, and more, making it ideal for fitness.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Outdoor GPS Watch

$180 $300
Garmin's GPS watch ensures that you will not get lost traversing the great outdoors. It also has a Trackback feature to help you return to your starting point.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, Black

$190 $350
Built to accomodate a smaller wrist, Garmin's Vivoactive 4S features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Solar, 45 MM

$250 $400
Smartwatches are great, but not when you're outdoors without a charger. Garmin's Instinct sidesteps that with built-in solar charging that keeps it going for longer. This is one for serious explorers.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$300 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch

$230 $300
Looking for a quality smartwatch and GPS tracker? Designed to withstand the harshest of environments, Gramin's wristwatch features a GPS tracker to help you explore uncharted lands.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama

Garmin Vivoactive 3, White/Rose Gold

$230 $280
The Garmin Vivoactive 3 comes with more than 15 preloaded GPS indoor and outdoor sports apps, including swimming with water resistance rated at 5ATM.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin fēnix 5, Slate Gray, 47 MM

$359 $500
The Garmin Fenix 5 is an older model that is still a great fitness partner for athletes, with built-in activity profiles, performance metrics, and smart notifications.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch

$220 $350
Get up and at 'em with this smartwatch, which features all-day health monitoring and sleep tracking plus lets you listen to your favorite tracks from Spotify, Amazon Music, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch in Rose Gold/Navy Blue

$185 $250
Dress to impress with this hybrid smartwatch that combines analog good looks with advanced smart features and up to five days' battery life in smart mode.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Running Watch

$241 $300
Designed for serious runners, this watch has wrist-based heart rate monitoring and built-in sensors for accurate tracking to help you beat your personal best, plus support for different sports.
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (45mm)

$190 $350
This smartwatch has GPS, plays your music, and has body energy monitoring, plus animated workouts to help you perfect your technique and Pulse Ox sensors.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 945 Smartwatch with Music

$537 $600
Serious runners and fitness junkies looking to track their workouts and adventures will find love with this watch. It has built-in sensors for accurate tracking plus support for different sports.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, White/Rose Gold

$190 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a Garmin watch on Prime Day?

Prime Day is an excellent time for any form of technological purchase. That certainly goes for Garmin watches. Generally, Amazon loves to discount Garmin watches during Prime Day and if you buy now, you should reap a lot of benefits.

Sure, you could wait a few months until Black Friday but if you buy now, you’ve got a whole summer to enjoy outdoor activities with your Garmin watch tracking and helping you out each step of the way. That’s sure to be appealing, right?

Of course, Garmin watches are pretty specialized. They can be overkill for those folks looking for a regular smartwatch. You may be better off grabbing one of the other Prime Day smartwatch deals going on or contemplating one of the many Prime Day Apple Watch deals going on. Don’t forget about the Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals either. They’re pretty sweet and we reckon they actually look the most stylish of the smartwatches currently out there.

If your heart is set on a Garmin then the Prime Day Garmin watch deals are worth looking over. Obviously, you need to know which one will suit your needs best (more on that later) but also don’t forget about your budget. You can spend a lot of money on a Garmin smartwatch and it might be worth your while but only you really know if it is.

Ultimately, all you do need to know is that now is the time. There won’t be a sales event as big as this for a while to come, so the Prime Day Garmin watch deals should look pretty great value for a while yet.

How to choose a Garmin watch on Prime Day

There’s a lot to take in before you buy a Garmin watch. We’ll cut to the chase. Head over to our guide to the best Garmin watches and read your way through that. It’s important you know what the best options are as Garmin watches aren’t the cheapest out there by any means. They’re fantastic for those looking for specialist fitness equipment though as you can’t really beat them if you’re an avid athlete or hiker.

If you’ve checked out the guide to Garmin watches and now aren’t so sure how much you need a fitness watch, go take a look at our guide to the best smartwatches. These are more general timepieces that may suit your needs better.

Heart set on a Garmin watch? No sweat. The Prime Day Garmin watch deals are here for you. You just need to know what works for you. What features do you need? Is it important that you have maps saved to your watch? What sensors do you need? Most Garmins offer a wealth of sensors but there can be overkill here with some of the most expensive options. Not everyone needs to buy the most expensive Garmin after all.

Don’t forget about style either. Sure, a Garmin watch is typically a bit more practical than other smartwatches but you still want to look good while you wear it. Don’t be afraid to pick out a style that suits your aesthetic even if it costs a little more.

That’s the thing about a Garmin watch. It’s an investment. With few options incredibly cheap, you want to make sure that this is a watch you’ll be happy with for a number of years to come. Buying during the Prime Day Garmin watch deals is a great time to get more for your money so that investment lasts you much longer than anticipated.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

Dell is practically giving away this laptop for Prime Day

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop featured

Best Prime Day smartphone deals for 2021

iPhone 11 Pro

This Samsung Chromebook is so cheap for Prime Day it could be a mistake

This Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen and an Intel Celeron processor.

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for 2021

surface pro 7 vs microsoftsurfacepro7 2 768x768

Best Prime Day Keurig deals for 2021

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 k classic

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in July 2021

Chris Pratt and the cast of The Tomorrow War movie.

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals for 2021

Fitbit Versa

The best weapons in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet flying a dragon in ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Best Prime Day headphone deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Headphone Deals

This is the best Prime Day Echo Show 5 deal we’ve seen this year

Echo Show 5

Amazon is practically giving away the Apple iPad Mini for Prime Day

blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy