B&H 4th of July Sale 2020: 5 tech deals you can’t afford to miss

This year’s annual 4th of July sales started rolling out as early as last week, bringing with them great deals on all sorts of big-ticket items like appliances and electronics. Pretty much all the big retailers have joined in the action, and B&H Photo is no exception. The B&H 4th of July Sale is slashing prices on everything from cameras to computers; you can peruse the entire sale here, but if you want to cut right to the chase, we’ve hand-picked our five favorite tech deals from the B&H 4th of July Sale below. Act fast, though — some of these deals will only last until Saturday.

The Apple Watch is the world’s most popular smart wearable, but the competition has grown considerably more fierce lately — owed almost entirely to the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch line. The Galaxy Watch Active 2, in particular, is a fantastic example of what non-Apple smartwatches offer today and is a great choice for Android users and anybody else put off by the high price tag of the Apple Watch Series 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 boasts a fantastic set of fitness-tracking features, but our review team also loved its classic-looking stainless steel case, its superb easy-to-read always-on display, and generous battery life. Better still is the value it offers contra the pricier Apple Watches, especially with this 4th of July deal that lets you score the 40mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 for just $230 after a $100 savings.

As good as the competition may be, however, the Apple Watch is still hands-down the best smart wearable on the market if you’re willing to pay for it. The latest fifth-generation Apple Watch Series 5 is nearly perfect: This new model packs a vibrant always-on display along with a superb set of health- and fitness-tracking functions along with all of the polish and sturdy construction quality we’ve come to expect from Apple.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the best smartwatch money can buy, so naturally, it’s also one of the most expensive. However, the B&H 4th of July sale gives you a modest but welcome $15 discount, letting you grab the 40mm model with built-in GPS for $384 right now.

Ultra HD TVs are pretty much the standard in 2020, which is good news if it’s time to upgrade as you no longer have to pay out the nose for a good 4K television — even a nice big one like the LG UM6900PUA. This lovely 4K HDR smart TV sits at 65 inches (which might be the sweet spot if you want a large television that won’t overwhelm the room) and features a nice crisp IPS panel that delivers a great-looking color-accurate picture.

As a smart TV, the LG UM6900PUA also features Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for streaming your favorite content from apps like Netflix and Hulu (among many others; you have a wide selection of apps to download from the LG Content Store). This 65-inch TV offers a lot of value even at its normal $647, but the B&H 4th of July Sale knocks that down to $477 — a downright steal at this price.

Lenovo makes many of the best Windows laptops (and even some very solid Chromebooks) available today. You are likely familiar with the classic ThinkPad line, but the IdeaPad series is hard to overlook if you’re in the market for a sleek ultrabook built for the 21st century. The IdeaPad 5 doesn’t disappoint: This 15-inch laptop runs on one of the latest 10th-generatoin Core i5 processors which is paired with a boosted 16GB of RAM to deliver plenty of power for work, streaming, and even a little light gaming.

You also get a very nicely sized 512GB solid-state drive for all your storage needs. A $200 discount for the B&H 4th of July Sale cuts the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop down to $699, and as a nice bonus, this package includes a free lifetime key for a downloadable copy of the Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 software suite.

The Apple iPad is still our go-to tablet, and the iPad Pro is still the cream of the crop. They’re pricey, though, so the best way to save on one is by opting for a last-gen (but still awesome) model like the 2018 iPad Pro. With an Apple A12X Bionic eight-core processor, this tablet won’t feel old or sluggish at all in 2020, and its gorgeous 12.9-inch 120Hz Retina display with a 2,732 x 2,048 resolution is an absolute feast for the eyes.

The iPad Pro is also arguably the best tablet for use as a 2-in-1 when paired with an Apple Smart Keyboard Folio (sold separately, of course), only adding to this device’s versatility. If the 2020 iPad Pro’s $1,000-plus price causes sticker shock, then this deal from the B&H 4th of July Sale might be an easier pill to swallow after a $200 savings lets you snag the 2018 iPad Pro for a more reasonable $799.

