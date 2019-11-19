The holidays can make keeping off those extra pounds super tricky. It’s not easy to say no to all that great food, and chances are the last thing you’ll be thinking about during your holiday is exercise. Even if you’re putting off exercise until the new year, don’t miss out on some great deals. Black Friday has proven to be a great time to pick up new home gym equipment.

We’ve scoured the web early on to bring you the best deals from retailers large and small, and in this list, we’ll be focusing on ellipticals in particular. Looking for other gym equipment? Be sure to check out our list of the best treadmill deals as well as the best Black Friday fitness deals for more great suggestions.

Bowflex

Bowflex has some great deals on its Max Trainer line of ellipticals running through at least Black Friday, and possibly beyond. We spotted three deals that we think are worth it. The Max Trainer M6 and Max Trainer M8 models are both on sale ($200 and $450 off the regular retail price) with a free mat and free shipping, and allow you to use your own device to access the company’s subscription workout services. While these ellipticals are relatively similar in feature set, the M8 provides four more resistance levels than the M6, allowing you more control over your workouts.

The Max Trainer Total isn’t offering any discounts on the elliptical itself, however, you’ll get a free set of SelectTech 552 dumbbells with your purchase — a $329 value). Use the code ‘BF19‘ at checkout to claim your promotional pricing.

NordicTrack

NordicTrack has its entire line of ellipticals on sale for Black Friday already, along with a price guarantee if the price falls any lower on the big day (if it does, you’re refunded the difference). We feel the best value is the units with NordicTrack’s iFit interactive training, which pairs you with a personal trainer via an integrated on-device touchscreen. The trainers control variables such as speed and incline, which allows you to achieve optimal results. Here are our favorites.

The company’s FreeStride ellipticals are attractive because they can adjust their operation by automatically adjusting based on your stride. As a result, FreeStrides are essentially three pieces of equipment in one: An elliptical, stepper, and a treadmill. The two iFit-enabled devices are the 7-inch touchscreen FS7i and the 10-inch touchscreen FS9i, on sale for $1,949 and $2,699 respectively, saving you about 25% to 30% over regular prices.

Are you looking for something cheaper? Traditional front-drive ellipticals are also on sale, all including touchscreens of up to 10 inches in size.

Pro-Form

Pro-Form also uses the iFit interactive training system (they’re owned by the same company). It has a large selection of ellipticals to choose from, but many are similar to NordicTrack in both feature set and price. We are most intrigued by their “hybrid” offerings, which combine an elliptical and recumbent bike into a single unit. They aren’t badly priced, some may even argue cheap, but you’ll need to bring your own device to take advantage of the iFit workouts. You’ll lose some of the guided workouts of the Nordic Track ellipticals we shared with you earlier, however.

Like Nordic Track, Pro-Form will also offer a Black Friday price guarantee to make sure you’re getting the best price available. The Pro version of their Hybrid Trainer provides you with four more resistance levels and a two-inch larger elliptical stride.

Other Stores

Obviously, ellipticals are something that isn’t a doorbuster that will appear in the Black Friday ads and promotions for Walmart, Amazon, and other places. As of yet, we haven’t spotted any deals of note to talk about. However, as we get closer to the big weekend, we’ll likely see a few deals pop up which we’ll list right here, so keep checking back.

However, we do expect that for the major brands, the prices currently offered will be the lowest, even though other retailers sell them. Sales (if any) will be on lesser-known brands — likely more targeted at a general consumer versus the fitness enthusiast. We’ll keep checking. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up a few current deals for you to check out.

