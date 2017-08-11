Add a little party to your picnic with the $89 Rager Bluetooth Cooler

Though there are still plenty of folks who enjoy the quiet calm of the outdoors, there are many of us who prefer to bring a little more life to our summer outings. With technology advancing at such a rapid pace, it’s no surprise that picnics are becoming a lot more tech-focused than they used to be. So if you’re looking to add a little more party to your picnic but don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered with the Rager Bluetooth Cooler.

Pack a lunch, put some drinks on ice, and jam out wherever you go. This awesome hybrid combines all of the thermal protection of a regular cooler with the crisp, refreshing sound of Bluetooth speakers.

Toting a stamp of approval from Amazon, this innovative piece of tech is one of the best and most affordable Bluetooth coolers on the market. The Rager Cooler packs an 8-watt subwoofer, two full-range Bluetooth speakers, and more than 4 hours of battery life so you can rock out more effectively — and longer than you probably should in public. With a wide range of connectivity, you’ll have no trouble streaming music from all different devices. Even if you find yourself stranded in the middle of the desert with nothing but an old iPad and a thirst for some sweet tunes, you won’t have to worry about this trusty cooler letting you down.

Whether you’re going camping, taking a trip to the beach, or just enjoying a nice romantic picnic, this Bluetooth cooler can help you set the mood. So if you’re looking to refrigerate some stuff on the go and add a little ambiance while you’re at it, pick up the Rager Bluetooth cooler from Amazon. With a generous $50 discount, you can grab one for just $89 for a limited time.

