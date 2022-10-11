Buy this self-emptying robot vacuum for $179 right now

July Prime Day deals came and went quickly, leaving many of us longing for the next major sales event. Lucky for you, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here to offer discounts on a variety of products, including robot vacuum deals. To rival Amazon, Walmart is holding its Walmart Rollback Sale and featuring deals like these: the Ionvac SmartClean V4 robot vacuum for only $179, which is more than 40% off its original price of $299. This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any self-emptying robot vacuum, so it may sell out quickly.

Why you should buy this self-emptying robot vacuum

Vacuums with auto-emptying docks are typically among the most expensive units. When Roomba first released the j7+ a few years back, it retailed for $949. Since then, more and more brands have developed self-emptying units, but this is the cheapest unit we’ve seen so far. This vacuum offers Wi-Fi connectivity, S-pattern travel to cover floors, good suction, a feature-rich app, and HEPA filtration.

The Ionvac SmartClean V4 stores a month’s worth of floor dirt in the dust bag contained within the dock. This means you can basically set it and forget it because you seldom have to worry about emptying the dust and debris. Replacement bags are affordable, and a six-pack will only cost around $15. The Ionvac SmartClean V4 has smart navigation using optics sensors, anti-collision sensors, and cliff sensors to navigate around your home.

The V4 includes a basic remote control for those who aren’t interested in app control or want supplemental control options, but you can also connect it to the Tzumi smart home app for additional features like scheduling, locating the vacuum, or viewing cleaning history. You can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control as well.

The suction power on the V4 is impressive, with ample suction power to pick up crumbs and dust. The battery lasts for up to 120 minutes before the robot will return to the dock to charge, and there are six different cleaning modes to let you get the best clean for your specific situation. Whether you just need a spot clean, an edge clean, or a full house clean, the V4 has you covered. Don’t sleep on this Prime Early Access Sale that offers you $120 in savings on a self-emptying robot vacuum.

Editors' Recommendations