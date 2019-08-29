Dell’s best laptop gets up to $200 off during Labor Day sale event

Dell’s XPS 13 is one of our most loved among Windows 10 laptops, however, it usually comes at a cost. For those of you who are thinking of getting one but back down upon seeing its steep price tag, Dell is dropping up to $200 discount on the non-touch variants of Dell XPS 13 9380 Full HD laptops. If you prefer the XPS 13 touchscreen version, Dell also has a fantastic offer that’s worth a peek. If you’re looking for the best Labor Day laptop deal, this is it.

With Dell’s Labor Day sale, you can take the 8GB RAM with 256GB SSD of XPS 13 9380 from $1,300 down to $1,100 ($200 off); the 16GB RAM with 256GB SSD now only costs $1,250 instead of $1,400 ($150 off); and the 16GB RAM with 512GB SSD currently sells at $1,300 and not $1,450 ($150 off). This Labor Day sale is your chance to secure a powerful laptop that can take on your digital needs.

Sporting a 13.3-inch Full HD resolution and Non-Touch InfinityEdge display, you will see less of a border but more pixels on your laptop. It has an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio with the IPS panel to give you a wider viewing angle. The anti-reflective screen allows you to watch videos outdoors and share it with your friends.

The XPS 13 might be Dell’s smallest-looking 13-inch laptop, but it packs a powerful punch on the inside. It operates with the new eighth-generation Intel Quad-Core processors that can run multiple apps with increased performance. It has a memory of 8GB or 16GB of RAM for multitasking, and up to 2TB of SSD storage for saving all your important files.

A smaller size is not always a disadvantage. With its thinner design which weighs only about 2.7 pounds, you can take this laptop anywhere with you. It is sized perfectly for airplane tray tables so you can continue with your task even on a busy flight. You’ll also have loads of time doing your work as the XPS 13 has a longer battery life, especially if you’re only using Word or Excel apps.

Celebrate the Labor Day sale with a brand new laptop that can give you awesome features with an elegant display you can always carry around. Grab the Dell XPS 13 9380 Full HD laptops now, and choose among three different models that are currently on sale at Dell. The 8GB RAM with 256SSD is now priced at $1,100 from $1,300 ($200 off); the 16GB RAM with 256GB SSD is on sale for $1,250 instead of $1,400 ($150 off); and the 16GB RAM with 512GB SSD model is up for grabs for only $1,300 from its original price of $1,450 ($150 off).

