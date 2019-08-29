The XPS 15 laptop gets a $338 price cut with Dell’s Labor Day sale

One of the most trusted PC manufacturers out there is Dell, and their Labor Day sale is nothing to sneeze at. The computer company has been in the business since the 1980s and has amassed a glowing reputation for creating quality, reliable, and durable computers. Dell’s Labor Day laptops are divided into two main categories: Work and home use. One of its best home laptops is the Dell XPS 15, which received an outstanding review from us back in 2018, garnering a nearly perfect score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. All in all, this is one of the better Labor Day laptop deals going on right now.

This strikingly attractive and powerful laptop is available on Dell’s website for $338 off plus free shipping. Get it for $1,337 instead of its usual price of $1,710. Dell is also offering some

The XPS 15 laptop has a silver aluminum finish that makes it look elegant and classy. It may not boast the more modern aesthetic of a Surface or a Mac, but it’s still a head-turner. It has a 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD display that offers dramatic and dynamic images with rich contrasts and vivid colors. It is not the thinnest nor the lightest laptop we’ve ever seen, being a full pound heavier than the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but its bulk serves a purpose. It’s built like a tank and feels extremely solid and durable.

This laptop is outfitted with a terrific number of ports. You’ll find two USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 3 (4 lanes of PCI Express Gen 3), an HDMI port, and a full-size SD card slot. Typing on this laptop’s keyboard is speedy and comfy, with a layout that fortunately doesn’t stray from the normal. The touchpad is also extremely responsive, reacting well to multi-finger gestures and the lightest of strokes.

This unit runs with an eighth-generation Intel Core processor, 8MB of RAM, and 256GB of memory. It’s a formidable speed demon, capable of running heavy software like Photoshop, Pro Tools and CAD swiftly with little to no heat. It deftly handles multiple opened programs, browsers and streaming Ultra HD videos. In fact, you can even use this as a gaming laptop with its upgraded GTX 1050 Ti graphics chip. It can run graphically demanding games smoothly and glitch-free with an excellent frame rate.

The XPS 15 can easily last the entire day even with maximum usage. Its 97-watt-hour battery managed to last over 14 hours in our video loop test.

It may not be the thinnest or lightest 15-inch laptop out there, but when it comes to sheer power, display, and battery life, the Dell XPS 15 laptop is a seriously strong contender and our pick for the best 15-inch laptop for 2019.

For more options visit this page for our best laptops. And since it’s almost Labor Day click here for more exciting deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations