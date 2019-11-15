Vacuums are essential tools when it comes to keeping your home clean and comfortable. After all, they get rid of dust, debris, pet hair, and allergens embedded in the couch, carpets, floors, and other areas of the house. While corded vacuums deliver great suction capabilities, they are restricted in the space they can reach. Having to plug and unplug them while cleaning around can also get annoying. If you want the freedom to dig out dirt from virtually anywhere, we recommend you stick to cordless vacuums.

As an early Black Friday deal, Amazon is slashing the prices of multiple cordless vacuums. We spotted cool discounts on the highly rated Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal and LG Cordzero A9 Ultimate, reaching up to $200 off their retail prices. Jump on these deals now before the shopping mania begins.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal – $400 ($200 Off)

The Cyclone V10 combines big machine suction power with cord-free versatility to deliver an all-in-one cleaning solution. Its upright profile is excellent for dealing with floor dirt, but the big bonus is that it can transform into a handheld vacuum in one click. This enables you to tackle areas that are off the floor, such as car seats, couches, and stairs.

Boasting a strong motor and a Torque drive cleaner head, this Dyson cordless vacuum is capable of removing 25% more dirt than the older V8. This combo is coupled with a brush bar covered in soft woven nylon to pick up large debris, as well as anti-static carbon fiber filaments to remove fine dust. There are three power modes to choose from to suit any task or surface you are cleaning. Other features worth noting are the point-and-shoot bin emptying for hygienic disposal, an instant-release trigger for optimal battery consumption, and a two-in-one dock for charging and storage.

Make housecleaning a little less complicated by getting your hands on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal. This premium cordless vacuum is discounted down to $400 at the moment, $200 below its standard $600 price tag.

LG Cordzero A9 Ultimate – $549 ($151 Off)

If you’ve got the money to splash out for extra features, check out the LG Cordzero A9. This model uses a smart inverter motor for powerful suction and a five-step filtration system that traps 99.99% of dust and dirt. Three filters – pre-filter, fine dust filter, and cyclone filter – are washable for hassle-free maintenance and to keep your vacuum running at its best. You can easily turn the vacuum on or off or modify power levels through the one-touch control system.

So much more than just a stick vacuum, the Cordzero A9 Ultimate can be converted to suit the area you are cleaning. It has a telescopic wand that can be adjusted to vacuum up top and can also transform into a small handheld to uncover and remove hidden dust embedded in items like upholstered chairs, mattresses, sofas, and more. Simply swap out the power floor nozzle and power punch nozzle to suit the surface.

Perhaps what makes this cordless vacuum special is its dual PowerPack rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. This enables you to clean and charge at the same time, with each battery offering a runtime of up to 40 minutes. It also comes with a portable standing dock so you can easily store and charge anytime without having to drill holes into your wall.

With the LG Cordzero A9 Ultimate, you are freed from the hassle and restriction of wires. It usually comes at an expensive price tag of $700, but Amazon sweeps in with a 22% discount that makes it available for just $549. Order this stellar device now while on sale.

