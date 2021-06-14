All the early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop today

Early Prime Day deals are here and we’ve rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now. All these offers are exclusive to Prime subscribers only so this is the ideal time to sign up to a Prime membership so you can save plenty of cash during the Prime Day sales. Because these offers are all official early Prime Day deals, the pricing will remain the same come Prime Day next week so there’s no harm in shopping now and beating the rush. Not sure if these are the purchases for you? Check out our look at the best Prime Day 4K TV deals and the best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals for more insight. Read on while we take you through the best offers out there at the moment.

Amazon Smart Plug — $15, was $25

With $10 off, this Amazon Smart Plug just became even more essential to your smart home. Plug it into a wall socket and you immediately add voice control and smart home functionality to any device you attach to it. You can use it to schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn them on and off when needed, or you can control them remotely while away. It all takes seconds to set up via the Alexa app and a compact design means it won’t get in the way of any adjoining sockets. It’s a great way of making your home smarter and saving you money on your electricity bill.

Amazon Echo Auto — $15, was $50

For just $15, you can add Alexa support to your car within moments. The Amazon Echo Auto is able to stream from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and much more, all via the power of your voice, meaning you can keep your hands on the steering wheel. Besides streaming music, you can ask Alexa questions such as what the weather is like, what news is out there, and you can even use it to make calls. Eight microphones and far-field technology means Echo Auto can always hear you over music, A/C, and road noise, so you’re in control at all times. It’s a great way to make your car smarter and more enjoyable.

Amazon Echo Show 5 — $45, was $80

With a chunky discount, deciding between the Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) or Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) just got a little easier. The smart display offers a 5.5-inch screen to help you manage your day as well as entertain you, too. You can ask Alexa to show you movie trailers or TV shows, but you can also get her to assist you while you cook thanks to step-by-step recipes. It’s also possible to use the Amazon Echo Show 5 to update your to-do lists and calendars, as well as call friends and family via video calling. It’s a great device for all manner of different things and is sure to revolutionize how you get stuff done.

Amazon Echo Buds — $80, was $120

If you want to take Alexa with you on your daily run or workout, the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are the ones for you. We called them better and cheaper than AirPods in our Amazon Echo Buds review thanks to their excellent sound quality, effective noise reduction, and that all-important Alexa support. With up to 5 hours of music playback per charge and up to 15 hours with the charging case, they’re super convenient, too. It gets even better when you consider a quick 15-minute charge provides you with 2 hours of music playback. Besides Alexa support, they’re also compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.

This Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV might not feature in our look at the best 4K TVs but it’s an absolute bargain. Besides 4K and Dolby Vision support, you can speak to this TV via Alexa support, asking it to change channels, search for titles, or even control your smart home devices. With support for pretty much every streaming service you can think of, you won’t run out of options here, with the Fire TV capabilities seamlessly integrating live over-the-air TV with streaming channels, all on a unified home screen. Three HDMI ports allow you to plug all the devices you need into the TV, too, which is very convenient. It’s a great TV for the price.

